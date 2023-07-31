China vs England: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

China will play against England this Tuesday, August 1 in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The situation is not easy for China, who need a victory to qualify for the round of 16. Even with a draw, they could have a chance, but only if Denmark lose to Haiti, which seems highly unlikely. In fact, even a victory doesn’t guarantee their passage to the next round, as the goal difference would come into play.

On the other hand, things are much simpler for England. A draw would be sufficient not only to secure their place in the round of 16 but also to finish as group leaders. Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising if the English team decides to keep some of their best players on the field, which could give China an opportunity.

China vs England: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Australia: 9:00 PM

Bangladesh: 5:00 PM

Belgium: 1:00 PM

Brazil: 8:00 AM

Canada: 7:00 AM

Croatia: 1:00 PM

Denmark: 1:00 PM

Egypt: 12:00 PM

France: 1:00 PM

Germany: 1:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

Greece: 2:00 PM

India: 4:30 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 PM

Ireland: 12:00 PM

Israel: 2:00 PM

Italy: 1:00 PM

Jamaica: 6:00 AM

Japan: 8:00 PM

Kenya: 2:00 PM

Malaysia: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 5:00 AM

Morocco: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 1:00 PM

New Zealand: 11:00 PM

Nigeria: 12:00 PM

Norway: 1:00 PM

Philippines: 7:00 PM

Poland: 1:00 PM

Portugal: 12:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 2:00 PM

Serbia: 1:00 PM

Singapore: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 1:00 PM

Spain: 1:00 PM

Sweden: 1:00 PM

Switzerland: 1:00 PM

UAE: 3:00 PM

UK: 12:00 PM

United States: 7:00 AM (ET)

China vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: 7mate, Optus Sport, 7plus

Belgium: Sporza, Tipik, Canvas, RTBF Auvio Direct

Canada: TSN+, RDS App, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, TSN1

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, NRK1, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: 6play, Free, Molotov, W9

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, AfroSport TV, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: ANT1+

India: fan code

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, ITVX, STV Scotland, RTE Player

Israel: Sports 2

Kenya: AfroSport TV, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Mexico: TUDN Live, ViX, TUDN, VIX+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Canvas

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, AfroSport TV, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: NRK1, Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden, NRK TV

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH

South Africa: sabcsportonline.co.za, SABC Sport, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SABC 3, SuperSport Variety 4

Sweden: NRK1, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: TRT Spor, W9 Suisse

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, STV Scotland

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, Foxsports.com.