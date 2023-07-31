China will play against England this Tuesday, August 1 in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The situation is not easy for China, who need a victory to qualify for the round of 16. Even with a draw, they could have a chance, but only if Denmark lose to Haiti, which seems highly unlikely. In fact, even a victory doesn’t guarantee their passage to the next round, as the goal difference would come into play.
On the other hand, things are much simpler for England. A draw would be sufficient not only to secure their place in the round of 16 but also to finish as group leaders. Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising if the English team decides to keep some of their best players on the field, which could give China an opportunity.
China vs England: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Australia: 9:00 PM
Bangladesh: 5:00 PM
Belgium: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 8:00 AM
Canada: 7:00 AM
Croatia: 1:00 PM
Denmark: 1:00 PM
Egypt: 12:00 PM
France: 1:00 PM
Germany: 1:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
Greece: 2:00 PM
India: 4:30 PM
Indonesia: 5:00 PM
Ireland: 12:00 PM
Israel: 2:00 PM
Italy: 1:00 PM
Jamaica: 6:00 AM
Japan: 8:00 PM
Kenya: 2:00 PM
Malaysia: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Morocco: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 1:00 PM
New Zealand: 11:00 PM
Nigeria: 12:00 PM
Norway: 1:00 PM
Philippines: 7:00 PM
Poland: 1:00 PM
Portugal: 12:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 2:00 PM
Serbia: 1:00 PM
Singapore: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 1:00 PM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Sweden: 1:00 PM
Switzerland: 1:00 PM
UAE: 3:00 PM
UK: 12:00 PM
United States: 7:00 AM (ET)
China vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: 7mate, Optus Sport, 7plus
Belgium: Sporza, Tipik, Canvas, RTBF Auvio Direct
Canada: TSN+, RDS App, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, TSN1
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, NRK1, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: 6play, Free, Molotov, W9
Germany: ZDF
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, AfroSport TV, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: ANT1+
India: fan code
International: YouTube, FIFA+
Ireland: ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, ITVX, STV Scotland, RTE Player
Israel: Sports 2
Kenya: AfroSport TV, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Mexico: TUDN Live, ViX, TUDN, VIX+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Canvas
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, AfroSport TV, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: NRK1, Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden, NRK TV
Philippines: Philippines Live
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH
South Africa: sabcsportonline.co.za, SABC Sport, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SABC 3, SuperSport Variety 4
Sweden: NRK1, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: TRT Spor, W9 Suisse
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, STV Scotland
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, Foxsports.com.