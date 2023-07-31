Portugal vs United States: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Portugal and United States face against each other this Tuesday, August 1 in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Portugal vs United States online free in the US on Fubo]

It is the situation in Group E, where three teams still have a chance to advance to the next round. The two teams in question are the United States and Portugal. Furthermore, both have the opportunity to become group leaders, depending on the outcome of the match between the Netherlands and Vietnam.

If the United States secures a victory and the Dutch don’t defeat Vietnam with a significant goal difference, the United States could become group leaders. For Portugal, only a victory will keep their hopes alive. In case of a draw, they would need the Netherlands to lose against Vietnam, which seems unlikely. Nevertheless, Portugal could still top the group if they win and the Dutch fail to win their game.

Portugal vs United States: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 AM

Australia: 5:00 PM

Bangladesh: 1:00 PM

Belgium: 9:00 AM

Brazil: 4:00 AM

Canada: 3:00 AM

Croatia: 9:00 AM

Denmark: 9:00 AM

Egypt: 10:00 AM

France: 9:00 AM

Germany: 9:00 AM

Ghana: 7:00 AM

Greece: 10:00 AM

India: 12:30 PM

Indonesia: 3:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 AM

Israel: 10:00 AM

Italy: 9:00 AM

Jamaica: 2:00 AM

Kenya: 10:00 AM

Malaysia: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 AM

Morocco: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 9:00 AM

New Zealand: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 AM

Norway: 9:00 AM

Philippines: 3:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 AM

Portugal: 8:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 AM

Serbia: 9:00 AM

Singapore: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 AM

Spain: 9:00 AM

Sweden: 9:00 AM

Switzerland: 9:00 AM

UAE: 11:00 AM

UK: 8:00 AM

United States: 3:00 AM (ET)

Portugal vs United States: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo

Canada: TSN4, TSN5, TSN1, TSN+, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, Molotov, France 3

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 1

Greece: ANT1+

India: fan code

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: RTE 2, ITV 1 UK, RTE Player, STV Scotland, ITVX

Israel: Sports 2

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Maximo 1

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Prime TV, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Norway, TV3 Norway

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Maximo 1

Spain: RTVE.es, TDP, fuboTV Spain

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: RTS Sport, TDP, RTS 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

United Kingdom: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, STV Scotland

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, FOX Network, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.