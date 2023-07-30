Costa Rica vs Zambia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Costa Rica and Zambia face against each other this Monday, July 31 in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is a game that will serve merely for statistics. Neither team has a chance to advance to the round of 16 anymore, and their performances have, in fact, been nothing short of disappointing. In the case of Costa Rica, they suffered two defeats: 3-0 against Spain and 2-0 against Japan.

Zambia have fared even worse, losing 5-0 to the same rivals on both occasions. There was very little that could be done by these two teams, who will now play this final game with the aim of finishing in the best possible way and thus avoiding being among the worst performers in the competition.

Costa Rica vs Zambia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 AM

Australia: 5:00 PM

Bangladesh: 1:00 PM

Belgium: 9:00 AM

Brazil: 4:00 AM

Canada: 3:00 AM

Croatia: 9:00 AM

Denmark: 9:00 AM

Egypt: 10:00 AM

France: 9:00 AM

Germany: 9:00 AM

Ghana: 7:00 AM

Greece: 10:00 AM

India: 12:30 PM

Indonesia: 3:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 AM

Israel: 10:00 AM

Italy: 9:00 AM

Jamaica: 2:00 AM

Kenya: 10:00 AM

Malaysia: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 AM

Morocco: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 9:00 AM

New Zealand: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 AM

Norway: 9:00 AM

Philippines: 3:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 AM

Portugal: 8:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 AM

Serbia: 9:00 AM

Singapore: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 AM

Spain: 9:00 AM

Sweden: 9:00 AM

Switzerland: 9:00 AM

UAE: 11:00 AM

UK: 8:00 AM

United States: 3:00 AM (ET)

Costa Rica vs Zambia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: Globo, SporTV, NOW NET and Claro channels

Canada: TSN2, TSN+, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: 6play

Germany: sportschau.de

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: ANT1+

India: FanCode

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: ITV 4, RTE Player, ITVX

Israel: Sport 3

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: NRK TV, NRK2, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH02, meWATCH

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, NRK2, TV10 Sweden

Switzerland: RSI La 2, ORF Sport Plus

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: ITVX, ITV4

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App.