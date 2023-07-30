Japan play against Spain this Monday, July 31 in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Group C is the only one of the 8 groups that has already determined which teams will qualify for the round of 16 and which will be eliminated. There were no surprises in this regard: the two rivals in this group, who were widely favored to occupy the top positions, have advanced to the next phase, while Costa Rica and Zambia have been eliminated.
However, there is still a crucial aspect to be decided, and that is the leadership of the group. In this regard, Spain holds a slight advantage as they have a goal difference of +8, compared to Japan’s +7. If the match ends in a draw, the Spanish team would take the top spot. Nevertheless, they should not be overconfident, as the Japanese will be determined to secure the first place.
Japan vs Spain: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 AM
Australia: 5:00 PM
Bangladesh: 1:00 PM
Belgium: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 4:00 AM
Canada: 3:00 AM
Croatia: 9:00 AM
Denmark: 9:00 AM
Egypt: 10:00 AM
France: 9:00 AM
Germany: 9:00 AM
Ghana: 7:00 AM
Greece: 10:00 AM
India: 12:30 PM
Indonesia: 3:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 AM
Israel: 10:00 AM
Italy: 9:00 AM
Jamaica: 2:00 AM
Kenya: 10:00 AM
Malaysia: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 1:00 AM
Morocco: 9:00 AM
Netherlands: 9:00 AM
New Zealand: 7:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 AM
Norway: 9:00 AM
Philippines: 3:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 AM
Portugal: 8:00 AM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 AM
Serbia: 9:00 AM
Singapore: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 AM
Spain: 9:00 AM
Sweden: 9:00 AM
Switzerland: 9:00 AM
UAE: 11:00 AM
UK: 8:00 AM
United States: 3:00 AM (ET)
Japan vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik, VRT 1
Brazil: Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV channels
Canada: TSN1, TSN4, TSN+, RDS App
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, NRK1, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
France: Free, M6, 6play, Molotov
Germany: ZDF
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: ANT1+
India: FanCode
International: FIFA+, YouTube
Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, RTE 2, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK
Israel: Sport 4
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: GARDEN 1
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Prime TV, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden, NRK1, NRK TV
Philippines: Philippines Live
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App
Spain: TVE La 1, RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain
Sweden: TV6 Sweden, NRK1, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: RTS 2, TRT Sport, M6 Switzerland, RTS Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo.