Japan vs Spain: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Japan play against Spain this Monday, July 31 in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Group C is the only one of the 8 groups that has already determined which teams will qualify for the round of 16 and which will be eliminated. There were no surprises in this regard: the two rivals in this group, who were widely favored to occupy the top positions, have advanced to the next phase, while Costa Rica and Zambia have been eliminated.

However, there is still a crucial aspect to be decided, and that is the leadership of the group. In this regard, Spain holds a slight advantage as they have a goal difference of +8, compared to Japan’s +7. If the match ends in a draw, the Spanish team would take the top spot. Nevertheless, they should not be overconfident, as the Japanese will be determined to secure the first place.

Japan vs Spain: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 AM

Australia: 5:00 PM

Bangladesh: 1:00 PM

Belgium: 9:00 AM

Brazil: 4:00 AM

Canada: 3:00 AM

Croatia: 9:00 AM

Denmark: 9:00 AM

Egypt: 10:00 AM

France: 9:00 AM

Germany: 9:00 AM

Ghana: 7:00 AM

Greece: 10:00 AM

India: 12:30 PM

Indonesia: 3:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 AM

Israel: 10:00 AM

Italy: 9:00 AM

Jamaica: 2:00 AM

Kenya: 10:00 AM

Malaysia: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 AM

Morocco: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 9:00 AM

New Zealand: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 AM

Norway: 9:00 AM

Philippines: 3:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 AM

Portugal: 8:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 AM

Serbia: 9:00 AM

Singapore: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 AM

Spain: 9:00 AM

Sweden: 9:00 AM

Switzerland: 9:00 AM

UAE: 11:00 AM

UK: 8:00 AM

United States: 3:00 AM (ET)

Japan vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik, VRT 1

Brazil: Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV channels

Canada: TSN1, TSN4, TSN+, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, NRK1, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

France: Free, M6, 6play, Molotov

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: ANT1+

India: FanCode

International: FIFA+, YouTube

Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, RTE 2, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK

Israel: Sport 4

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: GARDEN 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Prime TV, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden, NRK1, NRK TV

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App

Spain: TVE La 1, RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain

Sweden: TV6 Sweden, NRK1, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RTS 2, TRT Sport, M6 Switzerland, RTS Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo.