FIFA will be conducting an internal investigation into Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales after the backlash for his kissing of Jenni Hermoso after Spain had won the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Rubiales also grabbed his crotch before the match against England ended, this has led FIFA to evaluate if these incidents violate article 13 in its disciplinary code, concerning offensive behavior and fair play.

The 46-year-old promised the national team players a trip to Ibiza if they won the tournament, and stated he’d marry Hermoso on the island during a dressing room speech. All of these antics have been met with worldwide backlash on social media, news pundits, and even Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez.

“What we saw was an unacceptable gesture,” prime minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday, “Rubiales’ apologies are not enough, I even think they are not adequate. He has to continue taking steps to clarify what we all saw. The players did everything to win but Rubiales’ behavior shows that there is still a long way to go for equality.”

FIFA statement on Luis Rubiales probe

“FIFA reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behavior to the contrary” soccer’s world governing body stated.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) has called an extraordinary general assembly which will take place on Friday as the matter involving Luis Rubiales is “a matter of urgency”.

The incident has tarnished a major accomplishment by the Spanish women’s national team who defeated England to win their first Women’s World Cup.

Jenni Hermoso will pursue sanctions against RFEF President Luis Rubiales according to a statement via her union: ‘It is essential that our team is represented by figures who project their values of equality and respect in all areas’