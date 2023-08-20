Spain defeated England with a goal by Real Madrid’s Olga Carmona to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 title for the first time. It was the dream final, between two of the strongest teams, and it gave an historic tournament an historic ending.

Barcelona’s midfielder Aitana Bonmatí also won the Ballon d’Or as best player of the tournament, while teenager Salma Paralluelo, who also plays for the culés, was awarded the Young Player of the Tournament prize. On the other hand, England’s Mary Earps, who saved a penalty in the final, won the Golden Glove.

The Golden Boot, however, wasn’t for any player in the final but for Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa, who scored five goals during the tournament. However, there are more interesting stats from the World Cup, check them out.

Spain’s historic World Cup win in facts

First team to win the three World Cups

Spain is the current champion of the FIFA Women’s U17 and U20 World Cups, having won both competitions in 2022. It has now become the first nation to hold all three titles simultaneously.

Second team to win the men’s and women’s World Cup

Before Spain’s win, Germany was the only nation to have won both the men’s and women’s World Cups. Spain is also the fifth nation to win the title, following the United States (four-time winner), Germany (two-time winner), Norway, and Japan (both with one victory).

Ten teams have reached the finals

With Spain and England reaching the final for the first time, the total number of different countries that have reached the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is ten. The other teams to have reached are: the Netherlands, Brazil, China, and Sweden.

First title in only three participations

Prior to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Spain had only won one match in the history of the tournament. It’s also only the third time that Spain plays the tournament, having only played in 2019 and 2015 before.

First European title since 2007

With Spain’s win, the FIFA Women’s World Cup was won by a European team for the first time since 2007 when Germany defeated Brazil 2-0. Also, this was the third all-European final in the tournament, following 1995 (Norway 2-0 Germany) and 2003 (Germany 2-1 Sweden).