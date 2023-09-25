How to watch Canada vs Jamaica for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for FIFA Women's Olympic Qualifying

Canada and Jamaica face against each other in what will be the second leg of the FIFA Women’s Olympic Qualifying. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Canada vs Jamaica online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

It will be an all-or-nothing showdown between these two teams vying for their spot in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Canada holds a two-goal advantage in the series, having defeated Jamaica 2-0 in the first leg.

Despite hosting the initial match, Jamaica couldn’t capitalize on the home-field advantage, and now they require a challenging away victory. The victors of this home-and-away series will also secure a place in the upcoming Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup 2024.

When will Canada vs Jamaica be played?

The game for the second leg of the FIFA Women’s Olympic Qualifying between Canada and Jamaica will be played this Tuesday, September 26 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Canada vs Jamaica: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Canada vs Jamaica

This the second leg of the FIFA Women’s Olympic Qualifying game between Canada and Jamaica will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial), and Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Network.