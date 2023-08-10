The early elimination of the USWNT from the 2023 Women’s World Cup is still the talk of the tournament. It’s the first time in history that the team didn’t reach the semifinals. While the US was still stunned, Netherlands star Lineth Beerensteyn had much to say about the American players.

The Netherlands and the US have a lot of history in the tournament and in women’s soccer. The US won its fourth World Cup title against the Europeans (then coached by Sarina Wiegman) with a 2-0 victory four years ago. Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle scored in the second half of a tough game.

However, during this tournament, things were different for the US, who couldn’t defeat the Netherlands and only managed a 1-1 draw in the group stage. That result was key for the US to finish second and face Sweden in the Round of 16, which ultimately led to their exit on penalty kicks.

Lineth Beerensteyn says she was happy for the ‘big mouth’ US’ elimination

Ahead of their quarterfinals match against Spain, Beerensteyn spoke about the US elimination, expressing her delight. “The first moment when I heard that they were out, I just thought: ‘Yes! Bye!’” Beerensteyn told reporters.

“Because from the start of this tournament, they had a really big mouth – they were already talking about the final and stuff. I was just thinking: ‘You first have to show it on the pitch before you start talking,’” she added.

However, she said she still has “a lot of respect” for the US players. “For them, it’s a lesson they have to carry with them into the future – don’t start talking about something that’s far away. I hope they will learn from that,” she said.