While Nigeria might be out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup after its 4-2 defeat on penalties against England, Michelle Alozie has responded with grace to the elimination of her team on Twitter, as well as to the stamp she received from Lauren James.

Alozie currently plays for the National Women’s Soccer League team Houston Dash after competing in college for the Yale Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers as a graduate. However, the 26-year-old is more than a football player.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Molecular Biology from Yale University, she also works part-time as a cancer research technician at the Texas Children’s Hospital. In a hilarious tweet on Tuesday (August 8th), she showcased her sense of humor.

Michelle Alozie pays respect to Lauren James, makes fun of her own failed PK

Alozie took to Twitter to share her thoughts on her team’s elimination from the World Cup. While a soccer page was praising the Houston Dash player for juggling her sporting and medical career at the same time saying that she “can do it all,” she responded: “…. but make a pk lollllllllllllllllll.”

Twitter: @alozieee

She was referring to the fact that she was one of the two Nigerian players that failed to convert their penalty kicks. However, she also took the opportunity to show grace to James, who saw the red card for stepping on her while Alozie was on the ground in the 87th minute of the match.

She wrote that “this game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments,” while adding: “all respect for Lauren James.” The English player responded to her saying “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened.”

On the other hand, FIFPro also released a statement on behalf of the players of the Nigerian women’s team, as the Nigerian Federation hasn’t honored their contractual obligations to the players, including “payments, camp allowances, and expenses, some of which date back to 2021.”