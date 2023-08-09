Colombia has made history at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time ever. Now, Las Cafeteras will play against one of the toughest teams: England. And, if the South Americans stand a chance to win is thanks to one of their most-talented players: Linda Caicedo.

She has already proven that she is special, scoring in the first two matches of the group stage against South Korea and Germany. The latter was a key goal for the team, as well as one of the most beautiful of the tournament.

In fact, this is her third World Cup in a year, as she recently played in the under-17 World Cup (Colombia finished second), and in the under-20 World Cup, in which the team reached the quarterfinals. Here, check out more about her.

How old is Linda Caicedo?

Caicedo is 18 years old. She was born Candelaria, Valle del Cauca, Colombia on February 25, 2005. She has been playing soccer professionally since she was only 14 years old, being one of the most talented players of her generation.

How tall is Linda Caicedo?

She is 1.61 m (5 ft 3 in) tall. She plays as a forward, and has scored seven goals with the Colombian National team. Caicedo has won several accolades such as the Golden Ball at the 2022 Copa America Femenina, and Bronze Boot and Silver Ball at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Linda Caicedo’s club career: Where does she play?

Caicedo’s talent has attracted some of the biggest clubs in the world such as Barcelona, Chelsea or Bayern Munich. However, she decided to play for Real Madrid this year. Before, she played for America Cali and Deportivo Cali.

Linda Caicedo’s family: Does she have a brother?

Her parents are Herlinda Alegría and Mauricio Caicedo. However, while many people associate her with Brighton player Moises Caicedo, they are not related. Moises is Ecuadorian.

Who is Linda Caicedo’s girlfriend?

Caicedo is currently in a relationship with her partner Valentina. While not much is known about her, they are always sharing photos with each other on social media and, according to Colombian media, they have been dating since the beginning of the year.

How much is Caicedo’s salary?

According to the Spanish media, she earns between 25,000 and 35,000 euros per month. However, there’s no official word on her salary. Also, it has been reported that she receives 50% of her image rights.