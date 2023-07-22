Sakina Karchaoui is a talented French professional footballer gearing up to represent France in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. As a standout left-back for Division 1 Féminine club Paris Saint-Germain and an essential player for the France national team, she has already made her mark on the international stage.

Karchaoui’s journey to success began with her first cap for the senior Montpellier team in November 2012, and she has continued to shine ever since. Her skills and dedication caught the attention of top clubs, leading to her signing with Lyon for the 2020-21 season and later joining Paris Saint-Germain on a significant three-year deal in July 2021.

Having earned her first cap with the France national team in April 2016, Karchaoui’s impressive performances led to her selection for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Now, she is set to bring her exceptional ability to the world stage, an achievement she is going to repeat after participating in the 2019 edition.

How old is Sakina Karchaoui?

Sakina Karchaoui is 27 years old. She was born on January 26, 1996. Her birthplace was Salon-de-Provence, France.

How tall is Sakina Karchaoui?

Sakina Karchaoui is 5’3”.

What is Sakina Karchaoui’s ethnicity?

Sakina Karchaoui was born to Moroccan parents.

Who is Sakina Karchaoui’s partner?

Sakina Karchaoui is presumed to be single.

What is Sakina Karchaoui’s net worth?

Sakina Karchaoui’s salary is said to have a net worth of around $350,000.

Sakina Karchaoui’s Social Media Accounts

Sakina Karchaoui’s Instagram account is @sakinakarchaoui.