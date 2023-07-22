Netherlands vs Portugal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Netherlands and Portugal face against each other this Sunday, July 23 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The highly anticipated Women’s World Cup 2023 clash between Netherlands and Portugal promises an exciting matchup. Netherlands, known for their attacking flair and technical prowess, will aim to dominate possession and utilize their creativity in the final third. Their solid defense will be vital against Portugal’s skilled forwards.

Portugal, on the other hand, will rely on their tenacity and quick transitions to trouble the Dutch defense. Both sides will be eager to make an impact and secure a crucial victory in their first game of this 2023 Women World Cup.

Netherlands vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:30 AM

Australia: 5:30 PM

Bangladesh: 1:30 PM

Belgium: 9:30 AM

Brazil: 4:30 AM

Canada: 3:30 AM

Croatia: 9:30 AM

Denmark: 9:30 AM

Egypt: 10:30 AM

France: 9:30 AM

Germany: 9:30 AM

Ghana: 7:30 AM

Greece: 10:30 AM

India: 1:00 PM

Indonesia: 3:30 PM

Ireland: 8:30 AM

Israel: 10:30 AM

Italy: 9:30 AM

Jamaica: 2:30 AM

Japan: 4:30 PM

Kenya: 10:30 AM

Malaysia: 3:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 AM

Morocco: 9:30 AM

Netherlands: 9:30 AM

New Zealand: 7:30 PM

Nigeria: 8:30 AM

Norway: 9:30 AM

Philippines: 3:30 PM

Poland: 9:30 AM

Portugal: 8:30 AM

Saudi Arabia: 10:30 AM

Serbia: 9:30 AM

Singapore: 3:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 AM

Spain: 9:30 AM

Sweden: 9:30 AM

Switzerland: 9:30 AM

UAE: 11:30 AM

UK: 8:30 AM

United States: 3:30 AM (ET)

Netherlands vs Portugal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: RCN Nuestra Tele, Optus Sport

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Canada: RDS App, TSN5, TSN4, TSN3, TSN+

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

France: Free, Molotov, France 3

Germany: sportschau.de

Ghana: SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Greece: ANT1+, ANT1

India: FanCode, DD Sports

International: FIFA+, YouTube

Ireland: BBC One, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, RTE 2

Israel: Sports 3

Kenya: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 3

Mexico: RCN Nuestra Tele, ViX, Fanatiz Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: NPO 1, NPO Start

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, RCN Nuestra Tele, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Maximo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: TV3 Norway, Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP Play, RTP 1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH

South Africa: SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Maximo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football

Spain: fuboTV Spain, RCN Nuestra Tele, TDP, RTVE.es

Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: TRT Spor, RTS 2, RTS Sport, SRF zwei, RSI La 2, TDP

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, FOX Sports App, RCN Nuestra Tele, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com.