Khadija Shaw is a standout player for both Manchester City and the Jamaican national team. Her remarkable achievements include being Jamaica’s all-time leading goal scorer. The youngest among thirteen siblings, Shaw was nicknamed “Bunny” by her brother Kentardo due to her fondness for carrots.

She honed her football skills from a young age, starting at 10, and later pursued higher education, obtaining a degree in communication from the University of Tennessee. Despite having potential to play in the United States, she decided to not declare for the NWSL Draft in 2018 to compete overseas in Europe or Asia.

In 2018, Shaw played for Florida Krush of the WPSL before moving to France the following year. After an impressive stint at Bordeaux, Shaw made a high-profile move to Manchester City on a three-year deal in June 2021, further solidifying her status as a formidable force. She made her senior international debut in 2015.

How old is Khadija Shaw?

Khadija Shaw is 26 years old. She was born on January 31, 1997. Her birthplace was Spanish Town, Jamaica.

How tall is Khadija Shaw?

Khadija Shaw is 6’0”.

Who are Khadija Shaw’s parents?

Khadija Shaw’s parents are George and Monica Shaw.

What is Khadija Shaw’s net worth?

Khadija Shaw’s net worth is reportedly around $200,000.

Khadija Shaw’s Social Media Accounts

Khadija Shaw’s Instagram account is @bun_bun10.