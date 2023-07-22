Sweden vs South Africa: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Sweden will play against South Africa this Sunday, July 23 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The upcoming Women’s World Cup 2023 match between Sweden and South Africa promises to be an intriguing contest. Sweden, known for their disciplined defense and tactical prowess, will look to control the game with their possession-based style. Their attacking strength and clinical finishing will be crucial to secure a favorable result.

On the other hand, South Africa‘s dynamic midfield and fast-paced counter-attacks could pose a threat to Sweden’s defense. The match will showcase the contrasting playing styles of both teams, and their determination to succeed on the grand stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Sweden vs South Africa: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:00 AM

Australia: 3:00 PM

Bangladesh: 11:00 AM

Belgium: 7:00 AM

Brazil: 2:00 AM

Canada: 1:00 AM

Croatia: 7:00 AM

Denmark: 7:00 AM

Egypt: 8:00 AM

France: 7:00 AM

Germany: 7:00 AM

Ghana: 5:00 AM

Greece: 8:00 AM

India: 10:30 AM

Indonesia: 1:00 PM

Ireland: 6:00 AM

Israel: 8:00 AM

Italy: 7:00 AM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM

Japan: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 AM

Malaysia: 1:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 PM (July 22)

Morocco: 7:00 AM

Netherlands: 7:00 AM

New Zealand: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 6:00 AM

Norway: 7:00 AM

Philippines: 1:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 AM

Portugal: 6:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 AM

Serbia: 7:00 AM

Singapore: 1:00 PM

South Africa: 7:00 AM

Spain: 7:00 AM

Sweden: 7:00 AM

Switzerland: 7:00 AM

UAE: 9:00 AM

UK: 6:00 AM

United States: 1:00 AM (ET)

Sweden vs South Africa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, SporTV

Canada: TSN4, TSN5, TSN+, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: France 3, Molotov, Free

Germany: Das Erst

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, AfroSport TV, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Greece: ANT1+

India: FanCode, DD Sports

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, BBC Sport Web, RTE Player

Israel: Sports 3

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, AfroSport TV

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: AfroSport TV, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Norway: TV6 Sweden, TV3 Norway, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: SABC 1, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport MáXimo 3, sabcsportonline.co.za, SABC Sport, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: SRF zwei, TRT Spor

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

United Kingdom: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.