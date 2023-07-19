The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be held in Australia and New Zealand from this Thursday, July 20 to August 20. It’s the ninth edition of the tournament, and it’s expected to be one of the best editions so far, thanks to the growing popularity of the sport.
[Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup Opening Ceremony for free in the US on Fubo]
This will also be the first time that a total of 32 teams – eight more than the previous edition held in France – will vie for the coveted FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 trophy. The current champions are the US Women’s National Team, which is also the most-winning country with four titles.
However, as usual, before all the action on the field, there will be an opening ceremony this Thursday (July 20). So, if you want to watch the spectacle, check out when and how to watch it in your country for free (if there’s an option).
Women’s World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Kick-Off Time
FIFA hasn’t confirmed the exact start time of the Opening Ceremony for the Women’s World Cup 2023. However, we do know that it will take place right before the start of the New Zealand vs Norway. Some reports estimate that it will start at 2:30 AM (ET). According to AS, FOX and Telemundo are both scheduled to begin their pre-match coverage at 2 AM ET, though.
Argentina: 3 AM
Australia: 4 PM
Bangladesh: 12 PM
Belgium: 8 AM
Brazil: 3 AM
Canada: 2 AM
Croatia: 8 AM
Denmark: 8 AM
France: 8 AM
Germany: 8 AM
Ghana: 6 AM
Greece: 9 AM
India: 11:30 (IST)
Indonesia: 2 PM
Ireland: 7 AM
Israel: 8 AM (IST)
Italy: 8 AM
Kenya: 9 AM
Malaysia: 2 PM
Mexico: 12:00 AM (Mexico City)
Netherlands: 8 AM
New Zealand: 6 PM
Nigeria: 7 AM
Norway: 8 AM
Philippines: 2 PM
Poland: 8 AM
Portugal: 7 AM
Serbia: 8 AM
South Africa: 8 AM
Spain: 8 AM
Sweden: 8 AM
Switzerland: 8 AM
UK: 7 AM
United States: 2 AM
How to Watch 2023 Women’s World Cup Opening Ceremony in your Country
The opening ceremony will be available to watch for free in some countries, however, not all will have that option. For example, in the US, you can watch it for free via FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. You could also try it with a VPN. Here is all the options of broadcast:
Argentina: Directv Go, Directv Sports
Australia: Channel 7 (free), Channel 7 plus, Optus Sport 1, Optus Sport 2
Bangladesh: T Sport
Belgium: Canvas, Auvio, VRT Max, één, Sporza
Brazil: FIFA+, GloboPlay, GE.Globo, sportv, Cazé TV, TV Globo
Canada: RDS Info, CTV, RDS, TSN, RDS.CA
Croatia: FIFA+, HRT
Denmark: TV3 Max, TV3 Sport, TV3 Danmark, TV3+ Danmark, Viaplay
France: France 3, France 2, France 4, M6
Germany: Das Erste, sportschau.de, ZDF
Ghana: SS LaLiga, SS Variety 3, SS Variety 4, SS Football
Greece: ANTENNA, ANT1+
India: FanCode mobile app and website
Indonesia: FIFA+
Ireland: RTE News Channel, RTE 2, RTE Player
Israel:Sport 2, Sport 3, Sport 4
Italy: RAI
Kenya: SS LaLiga, SS Variety 3, SS Variety 4, SS Football
Malaysia: FIFA+
Mexico: TUDN, Vix
Netherlands: nos.nl, NPO 1
New Zealand: Prime, Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Pop-up 4, Stuff
Nigeria: SS LaLiga, SS Variety 3, SS Variety 4, Afrosport TV
Norway: V Sport 1, NONRK, TV3
Philippines: FIFA+, One Sports, Pilipinas Live
Poland: Viaplay
Portugal: Sport.TV2, RTP, Sport.TV1
Serbia: RTS
South Africa: S3, SS Football, SS Variety 3, SABC 1
Spain: Teledeporte, La 2, RTVE Play
Sweden: Viaplay, TV10, TV6
Switzerland: RTS, SRF, RSI
UK: BBC, ITV.
United States: Fubo (free-trial), FOX Network, Telemundo, Peacock.