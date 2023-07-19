The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be held in Australia and New Zealand from this Thursday, July 20 to August 20. It’s the ninth edition of the tournament, and it’s expected to be one of the best editions so far, thanks to the growing popularity of the sport.

This will also be the first time that a total of 32 teams – eight more than the previous edition held in France – will vie for the coveted FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 trophy. The current champions are the US Women’s National Team, which is also the most-winning country with four titles.

However, as usual, before all the action on the field, there will be an opening ceremony this Thursday (July 20). So, if you want to watch the spectacle, check out when and how to watch it in your country for free (if there’s an option).

Women’s World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Kick-Off Time

FIFA hasn’t confirmed the exact start time of the Opening Ceremony for the Women’s World Cup 2023. However, we do know that it will take place right before the start of the New Zealand vs Norway. Some reports estimate that it will start at 2:30 AM (ET). According to AS, FOX and Telemundo are both scheduled to begin their pre-match coverage at 2 AM ET, though.

Argentina: 3 AM

Australia: 4 PM

Bangladesh: 12 PM

Belgium: 8 AM

Brazil: 3 AM

Canada: 2 AM

Croatia: 8 AM

Denmark: 8 AM

France: 8 AM

Germany: 8 AM

Ghana: 6 AM

Greece: 9 AM

India: 11:30 (IST)

Indonesia: 2 PM

Ireland: 7 AM

Israel: 8 AM (IST)

Italy: 8 AM

Kenya: 9 AM

Malaysia: 2 PM

Mexico: 12:00 AM (Mexico City)

Netherlands: 8 AM

New Zealand: 6 PM

Nigeria: 7 AM

Norway: 8 AM

Philippines: 2 PM

Poland: 8 AM

Portugal: 7 AM

Serbia: 8 AM

South Africa: 8 AM

Spain: 8 AM

Sweden: 8 AM

Switzerland: 8 AM

UK: 7 AM

United States: 2 AM

How to Watch 2023 Women’s World Cup Opening Ceremony in your Country

The opening ceremony will be available to watch for free in some countries, however, not all will have that option. For example, in the US, you can watch it for free via FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. You could also try it with a VPN. Here is all the options of broadcast:

Argentina: Directv Go, Directv Sports

Australia: Channel 7 (free), Channel 7 plus, Optus Sport 1, Optus Sport 2

Bangladesh: T Sport

Belgium: Canvas, Auvio, VRT Max, één, Sporza

Brazil: FIFA+, GloboPlay, GE.Globo, sportv, Cazé TV, TV Globo

Canada: RDS Info, CTV, RDS, TSN, RDS.CA

Croatia: FIFA+, HRT

Denmark: TV3 Max, TV3 Sport, TV3 Danmark, TV3+ Danmark, Viaplay

France: France 3, France 2, France 4, M6

Germany: Das Erste, sportschau.de, ZDF

Ghana: SS LaLiga, SS Variety 3, SS Variety 4, SS Football

Greece: ANTENNA, ANT1+

India: FanCode mobile app and website

Indonesia: FIFA+

Ireland: RTE News Channel, RTE 2, RTE Player

Israel:Sport 2, Sport 3, Sport 4

Italy: RAI

Kenya: SS LaLiga, SS Variety 3, SS Variety 4, SS Football

Malaysia: FIFA+

Mexico: TUDN, Vix

Netherlands: nos.nl, NPO 1

New Zealand: Prime, Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Pop-up 4, Stuff

Nigeria: SS LaLiga, SS Variety 3, SS Variety 4, Afrosport TV

Norway: V Sport 1, NONRK, TV3

Philippines: FIFA+, One Sports, Pilipinas Live

Poland: Viaplay

Portugal: Sport.TV2, RTP, Sport.TV1

Serbia: RTS

South Africa: S3, SS Football, SS Variety 3, SABC 1

Spain: Teledeporte, La 2, RTVE Play

Sweden: Viaplay, TV10, TV6

Switzerland: RTS, SRF, RSI

UK: BBC, ITV.

United States: Fubo (free-trial), FOX Network, Telemundo, Peacock.