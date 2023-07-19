The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will not be different from other major tournaments, as the rules, format, structure, and other aspects are similar to men’s competitions.

However, there are some obvious changes in this edition of the tournament. One of these adjustments was that the number of national teams increased from 24 to 32, and it is likely that the number will continue to grow in future editions.

Regarding the rules on the field, FIFA will not make any distinctions from the rules applied to men in other tournaments. Therefore, women will receive the same treatment from referees.

Will VAR be used in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in the same way as it is used in the men’s tournament?

Yes, there will be no difference from men’s tournaments. Women will be subject to the same VAR calls. However, a new feature that has not been used in other tournaments will be implemented during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. VAR will not only show the video replay, but the plays reviewed by it will now be explained with voice narration in stadiums and on TV.

Other tournaments, such as the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup and the U-20 World Cup, have already successfully tested the new narration feature with the VAR system. However, this will be the first time for a FIFA tournament with senior national teams.

Some plays reviewed by VAR are likely to cause controversy, as it did during the 2022 Men’s World Cup. However, the referees will do everything they can to prevent this from happening.