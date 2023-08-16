After defeating hosts Australia 3-1, England has secured their spot in the final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, where they will take on Spain. Despite the longstanding soccer tradition in both countries, this will mark the first time for both teams in this iteration of the tournament.

Nonetheless, it’s undeniable that they are currently the best teams globally. England arrives after clinching victory at the 2022 Euros in Wembley Stadium, elevating them to national hero status. In the same vein, Spain, known for their distinctive style of play, has finally made a breakthrough in a major tournament.

As we anticipate an electrifying final, many fans are curious about the history between these two squads. Below, discover the most recent encounter and which team holds the advantage in their head-to-head record.

Women’s World Cup: When did Spain and England last face each other?

The most recent clash between Spain and England occurred during the 2022 European Championship. The Lionesses emerged victorious with a 2-1 win in the Round of 16, courtesy of goals from Ella Toone and Georgia Stanway.

Spain vs. England: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In their overall head-to-head record, these teams have met on 16 occasions. England boasts the upper hand with seven victories, whereas Spain has triumphed only three times. They have played to a draw in six instances.

When is the Women’s World Cup 2023 final?

Jorge Vilda’s Spain and Sarina Wiegman’s England will vie for the championship title on Sunday at Stadium Australia at 6 AM (ET). This marks Wiegman’s second World Cup final appearance, following her loss in the 2019 World Cup with the Netherlands against the USWNT.