Spain and England will face each other for the 2023 Women’s World Cup title on Sunday at Stadium Australia. While this will mark the first time both teams have reached the tournament’s final, there is an exception regarding one of the coaches: Sarina Wiegman.

Spain secured a 2-1 victory against Sweden in the final moments of a tense match, with goals from Salma Paralluelo and Olga Carmona. Meanwhile, England defeated hosts Australia 3-1 in the semifinals, with goals by Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

The 2022 Euros champions are going for their third big title in a row. If they pull it off, they’ll definitely make history. Of course, part of England’s success is Wiegman, who took charge of the team in 2021. However, before being the Lionesses’ boss, she had already built a solid reputation with several titles.

Full list of Sarina Wiegman’s titles as manager

With the spot in the final secured, Sarina Wiegman continues to write history. She has become the first female or male coach to reach two World Cup finals with different teams. In 2019, she achieved it with the Netherlands but lost the final against the United States, who won their fourth world title.

Prior to the 2019 France World Cup, Sarina also lifted the UEFA Women’s Championship (Euros) with the Netherlands in 2017. And, of course, with England she has already won the Euros 2022 and the Women’s Finalissima 2023. Below is a comprehensive list of all her titles as a coach, including her achievements with various clubs:

Ter Leede

Dutch championship: 2006–07

KNVB Cup: 2006–07

ADO Den Haag Women

Eredivisie: 2011–12

KNVB Cup: 2011–12, 2012–13

Netherlands Women

FIFA Women’s World Cup runner-up: 2019

UEFA Women’s Championship: 2017

Algarve Cup: 2018

England Women

UEFA Women’s Championship: 2022

Women’s Finalissima: 2023

Arnold Clark Cup: 2022, 2023

Individual Honors

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: 2017,2020, 2022

UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year: 2021–22

IFFHS World’s Best Woman National Coach: 2020,2022

BBC Sports Personality of the Year Coach Award: 2022