Sarina Wiegman has done a remarkable job as head coach of England women’s national team. Last year, they conquered the UEFA Euro at home. Now, they’re just one victory away of winning the World Cup.

“It’s like I’m living a fairy tale or something. When you make the first final, you think: ‘This is really special. It might not happen again.’ Then you make a second, a third, a fourth, but you think it might not happen again because it’s so hard.”

Wiegman also won the UEFA Euro with the Netherlands in 2017 and led that team to the 2019 World Cup final which they lost against the USWNT. Now, she could change soccer forever in England.

Sarina Wiegman could replace Gareth Southgate in England

Sarina Wiegman has become the first head coach ever to lead two different national teams to a World Cup final. Her progress with the famous Lionesses has been noticed by the English Football Association.

In a groundbreaking decision, Mark Bullingham, the chief executive of the FA, opened the door for Wiegman to replace Gareth Southgate as leader of the men’s national team.

“People always say it is the best man for the job or the best Englishman. Why does it have to be a man? If she decides at some point in the future to go in a different direction, I think she’s perfectly capable of that.”

Sarina Wiegman has a valid contract until 2025, but the USWNT could knock on her door soon to take over the place left by Vlatko Andonovski. That’s why England might not let her go considering she could be the best person for the job.

“If that best person is a woman, then why not? We think Sarina is doing a great job and hope she continues doing it for a long time. I think Sarina could do anything she wants in soccer. If at some point in the future she decides she wants to move into the men’s game, that would be a really interesting discussion. But that’s for her, right?”