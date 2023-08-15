The Women’s World Cup 2023 is nearing its conclusion, and the first finalist has been determined: Spain will play in the final match for the first time in their history, after securing a 2-1 victory over Sweden. The outcome of whether they will face England or Australia will be decided on Wednesday (6 AM ET).

Regardless of which team emerges victorious, a first-time champion is assured. The early exits of teams like Japan, Brazil, and the USWNT highlight the growth of women’s soccer showcased by this World Cup.

This also encompasses the interest from fans all over the world. Although we await the official TV viewership figures, FIFA has already announced that this World Cup has broken the attendance record for the competition.

FIFA reveals new attendance record for the 2023 WWC

FIFA said Tuesday that 1.77 million tickets have been sold for the tournament being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. They also reported a total 1,734,028 attendance for the first 60 games, ahead of the semifinals.

The soccer government body also reported that the average attendance across the 10 venues was 28,900, exceeding the 2019 edition in France by more than 7,000 attendees on average. One contributing factor is the expansion from 24 to 32 teams, along with Australia’s successful performance in the tournament.

The Matildas achieved their first-ever semifinal appearance with a 7-6 victory in a penalty shootout against France in Brisbane last Saturday. However, while England are considered the favorites to advance, this World Cup has taught us that anything can happen.