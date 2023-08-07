England advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup after an agonizing win over Nigeria on penalties (4-2). The two teams drew 0-0 in the 120 minutes, with the African team putting up a big fight against the Euro champions. However, not everything is good news for the Europeans, as midfielder Keira Walsh left the pitch cramping.

Walsh, who plays for FC Barcelona and it’s one of the most-valued players in the world, was in doubt until the last minute due to a knee injury she suffered 10 days ago, leaving the pitch on a stretcher. Thankfully, the FA confirmed it wasn’t an ACL injury, which could have ended her season.

However, her inclusion in the starting line up was a surprise for many, as head coach Sarina Wiegman didn’t confirm she was fit enough to play. And while she played the whole match, she left the pitch limping, which made fans concerned about her form. Here’s what Wiegman says about her condition.

Sarina Wiegman says Keira Walsh is “okay” after Round of 16 match

Journalist Ameé Ruszkai, who is in Australia covering the tournament, tweeted that, after the match, Wiegman confirmed “that Walsh was ‘cramping a little bit’ at the end and that she is ‘okay.’” However, it remains to be seen if she will be available for the next match.

On the other hand, the Lionesses will also have to deal with the absence of Lauren James, who was sent off in the 85th minute for stepping on Michelle Alozie while her opponent was on the ground.

England’s next game will be on Saturday, August 12 against the winner between Jamaica vs. Colombia. The two nations have been some of the most-surprising teams of the tournament, and they will face each other tomorrow (August 8) at 1:00 AM (ET).