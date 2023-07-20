Women's World Cup 2023: Why was Christen Press not called up to the United States national team?

The USWNT will attempt to win the Women’s World Cup for the third time in a row. Unfortunately, the Stars and Stripes won’t have a key player, as Christen Press was not called up to participate in this year’s tournament.

In each FIFA Women’s World Cup, the United States is seen as the favorite to win the competition. In nine editions of the tournament, the Stars and Stripes have lifted the trophy four times.

While the United States arrives as the reigning champions, they will be without some of their star players for this year’s edition of the World Cup. One of them is Christen Press, as the Angel City FC striker won’t be participating in the tournament.

Why is Christen Press not participating in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Christen Press announced earlier this month that she will undergo a fourth knee surgery. The striker played her last match on June 22nd, 2022, and has been sidelined since then due to a severe injury.

Press was a key player for the USWNT’s titles in 2015 and 2019. However, she won’t be able to compete for her third World Cup trophy due to this unfortunate situation she’s going through.

The 34-year-old striker has scored 64 goals in 155 international games played with the Stars and Stripes. She is a living legend of the USWNT, and the national team will definitely miss her in this FWWC.