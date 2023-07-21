Women's World Cup 2023: Why was Fran Kirby not called up to the England national team?

England are one of the favorites to win the 2023 Women’s World Cup alongside the United States, Germany and Spain. Last year, the Lionesses were spectacular conquering the UEFA Women’s Euro at home.

Sarina Wiegman has done a remarkable job as coach in a rebuilding process designed to make of England a powerhouse. During the World Cup, they’ll share Group D with China, Denmark and Haiti.

However, England will have to make a championship run without Fran Kirby. As it happened with Leah Williamson, injuries have been a key factor which might derail their title hopes.

Why is Fran Kirby not playing with England at the 2023 World Cup?

Fran Kirby won’t play at the 2023 Women’s World Cup after she suffered a knee injury in February with Chelsea. Just a few days ago, the star player expressed her disappointment during an interview with the Daily Mail.

“It’s never nice to miss a tournament or to miss any football. It was something that I was extremely gutted about. I’m probably the worst sofa football-watcher you could ever imagine. I’m quite analytical when it comes to football, so I think I watch the game differently to how a fan would watch the game.”

However, even with huge absences such as Leah Williamson or Beth Mead, Kirby is convinced her teammates could make history. “There are players who have played in the home Euros and won a trophy. There are players who have played in the Champions League and there’s even a couple who have won it. The squad they have out there is certainly capable of winning it.”