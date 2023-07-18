Women's World Cup vs Men's World Cup: How much money do players receive for participating in each tournament?

Qatar 2022 may have been the most anticipated moment in years for the soccer community, but now we have another reason to be thrilled with the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup just around the corner.

While the men’s event has almost a century of tradition, the women’s competition has also made its way to the spotlight in the last decades and it only continues to grow. This year, it promises to be an exciting edition.

Australia and New Zealand will co-host the tournament from July 20 to August 20, with the participation of 32 countries for the first time. However, the comparisons sometimes are inevitable and people can’t help but wonder about the differences between the men’s World Cup and the Women’s World Cup.

How much do male players get paid in the World Cup?

FIFA paid $10,000 to clubs for every day one of their players was in the 2022 World Cup. The governing body’s total prize money fund was $440 million and the maximum reward for each player was $370,000.

Then, each federation had a different match fee. Spain, for instance, reportedly paid €25,200 per game to each player regardless of their playing time.

How much do female players get paid in the Women’s World Cup?

FIFA will hand out $110 million in total during the 2023 Women’s World Cup, a significant increase compared to the $30 million forked out in the 2019 edition. That way, the governing body will give a much better reward to the players who take part in this tournament.

Every player at the 2023 Women’s World Cup will receive at least $30,000, but their purse could increase depending on their team’s performance. While players from the 16 nations that fail to get past the group stage will take home $30,000, those who make it to the Round of 16 will get $60,000.

The reward increases to $90,000 for making the quarterfinals, and the figures are even bigger from the semifinals. Players who lose the third-place game will receive $165,000 each, while members of the nation that gets the bronze medal get $180,000.

Players on the team that loses the final take home $195,000, while $270,000 will be given to all 23 members of the championship-winning team.