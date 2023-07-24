Yui Hasegawa is a special player for Japan’s national team. She is the most experienced midfielder, with 63 caps. This is double the number of caps of the other women playing the same position in the squad.

However, Japan must share Group C with a big favorite, Spain. This is where Hasegawa’s experience comes into play. She is a key piece for the attacking formation, as she knows well how things work in big tournaments.

Hasegawa has played in England for Manchester City since 2022. However, her career began in Japan, where she played for Tokyo Verdy Veleza from 2013 to 2021. In that time, she made 148 appearances and scored 19 goals.

How old is Yui Hasegawa and how tall is she?

Yui Hasegawa was born on January 29, 1997, in Sendai, Miyagi, Japan. She is 26. She is one of the 12 national team players who are over 25 years of age. She is 5’2″ (1.57m) tall, which is a bit smaller than normal for a midfielder.

What is Hasegawa’s salary and his net worth?

According to different sources, Hasegawa’s salary is $1 million playing for Manchester City. Her net worth is estimated to be $5 million as of 2023.

Yui Hasegawa’s Social Media Accounts

Hasegawa has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram (@yui___hasegawa). She also has a Twitter account (@maybe10_), where she posts similar content to her Instagram account.