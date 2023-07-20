Norway has a squad with women who have vast experience playing for the national team. One of them is Ada Hegerberg, who plays as a forward and is considered the team’s number one goal scorer.

Hegerberg plays for Lyon in Division 1 Féminine of France. She recently won the league title with Lyon. During the last season in France, she scored only 6 goals in 8 appearances due to recovering from a knee injury.

After missing two years of her professional career due to an ACL injury, Ada is back to playing for Norway’s national team. She has 76 caps and 43 international goals.

What is the age and height of Ada Hegerberg?

She was born in a town called Molde in More og Romsdal county, Norway on July 10, 1995, she is 28 years old. On the other hand, she is a forward with an above average height at 5-10 (1.79m).

Who are the parents and husband of Ada Hegerberg?

Her father is Stein Erik Hegerberg, he played as a defender but now he is dedicated to supporting his daughters Ada and Andrine who is also a pro player. On the other hand, her mom is Gerd Stolsmo who was also a pro sport player in Norway with the handball national team.

She married Thomas Rogne in 2019 after being engaged for a while as boyfriends, Rogne is also a professional player, he plays defense in Sweden for Helsingborgs IF.

How much does Ada Hegerberg earn?

Since 2022 she is among the Top 10 highest paid soccer women with a salary of $425,000 a year, it is likely that she will continue to play for Lyon despite recently missing several months due to injury.

Ada Hegerberg’s Social Media

She has many photos and videos on instagram @ahegerberg, also her official twitter account with more personal content is @adastolsmo.