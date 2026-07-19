2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony: What song opened the show?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony began with a musical moment that quickly captured global attention. Before the championship match, FIFA chose a special song to open its final show.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final delivered a mix of soccer and entertainment before the world champion was crowned, with FIFA organizing a star-studded closing ceremony at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The pre-match show featured performances from global artists including Post Malone, Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini and Nicole Scherzinger, setting the stage for the final match of the first 48-team edition of the tournament.

With FIFA closing a historic tournament across Canada, Mexico and the United States, the first notes of the show helped define the atmosphere before the biggest match of the competition…

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What song opened the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony?

The opening song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony was Champions by IShowSpeed, a performance that immediately captured attention as FIFA began its final celebration before the tournament’s decisive match.

The closing ceremony was designed as a celebration of the first 48-team edition of the FIFA World Cup, bringing together soccer, music and culture after a month of competition across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The musical celebration featured a lineup of international stars, including Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger and Post Malone, alongside Tom Cruise, Jennifer Hudson and and IShowSpeed.

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Beyond the performances, FIFA aimed to make the closing ceremony a memorable final chapter for a historic tournament, combining entertainment with the emotion surrounding the biggest match on the soccer calendar.