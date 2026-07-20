Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez implies 2030 World Cup will be expanded to 64 teams

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez takes it for granted that the 2030 World Cup expands to 64 teams instead of 48.

Just hours after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, where Spain were crowned champions after beating Argentina, CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez confirmed that the upcoming 2030 World Cup will feature 64 participating teams, an increase of 16.

Although Dominguez stated it as confirmed, FIFA president Gianni Infantino holds the final decision. However, the statement leaves the door open for the expansion to become a reality. The initiative to increase team slots was driven by CONMEBOL with an eye toward South American participation for the world’s premier international competition during its centennial celebration.

The 2030 tournament will take place in Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, but the inaugural matches will be played in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay as a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the tournament’s first edition, which was held on Uruguayan soil, where the host nation was crowned champions.

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Alejandro Dominguez’s announcement

Through a message published on social media, the CONMEBOL president reaffirmed his position and raised expectations ahead of a decision that has not yet been made official by FIFA. The Paraguayan executive highlighted the historical value of the upcoming tournament, which will begin with opening matches in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.

Rodri lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy after Spain’s win in 2026.

“The next one is played at home! In 2030, the World Cup in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay is coming. A great opportunity to celebrate the World Cup centennial with a competition featuring 64 teams,” Dominguez wrote on his official X account.

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The post was accompanied by a video featuring footage of Estadio Monumental, the Obelisco in Buenos Aires, and various historical World Cup moments from South American national teams. It also included scenes from the recent final between Spain and Argentina, along with recognition for Infantino regarding the organization of the 2026 event.

“We experienced a historic World Cup, the first with 48 teams, a true success. Congratulations, dear Gianni Infantino, for such great organization, and congratulations to Spain for being the new world champion,” the CONMEBOL president expressed.