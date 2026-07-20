Piers Morgan gives Leandro Paredes harsh nickname after Argentina’s World Cup final loss to Spain

Piers Morgan rips into Leandro Paredes and all of his teammates.

Leandro Paredes has faced a wave of criticism following the fouls he committed during the 2026 World Cup final against Spain, which Argentina ultimately lost. One of his recent harshest critics was Piers Morgan.

On his show Sports Uncensored, Morgan called Paredes a “little rat” while trying to single out the absolute worst performer of the World Cup final. He took aim at the Argentine midfielder alongside Simon Jordan and John Terry, who simply laughed as he spoke.

It was obvious Paredes was going to draw heavy fire, especially after his post-match clash with Spain’s players while they were celebrating on the pitch. The footage went viral worldwide, and FIFA announced it would be looking into the incident.

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Morgan also targets Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was another target of Morgan’s wrath, landing on the host’s list of the worst figures at the 2026 World Cup. Infantino also became a magnet for memes and heavy criticism online over claims that FIFA showed favoritism toward Argentina.

🐀🇦🇷 “[Paredes] is a little RAT!”



🤬 “Infantino is the biggest PR*CK!”



Piers Morgan, Simon Jordan and John Terry discuss who the ‘biggest pr*ck’ of the World Cup was.



📺 https://t.co/Y27yceQgkD@piersmorgan | @Sjopinion10 | @JohnTerry26 pic.twitter.com/ruvS9WjfDn — Sports Uncensored (@SportsUncensrd) July 20, 2026

Calling Infantino “the biggest pr—“ was a direct shot at the head of global soccer. Time will tell if the FIFA boss takes any action against Morgan, who is notoriously ruthless in his commentary, not just about the World Cup, but about players and the transfer market as a whole.

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Morgan relished Argentina’s loss to Spain

Beyond calling Paredes a rat, Morgan slammed the team’s behavior as completely out of line, calling it “the most disgusting thing I’ve seen in World Cup history!” Simon Jordan chimed in as well, adding, “I don’t have any empathy [for Argentina].”