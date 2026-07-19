Tom Cruise and more: Which celebrities are part of the 2026 World Cup Final closing ceremony?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony will feature Hollywood, music and internet stars. Here's the list of celebrities confirmed by FIFA.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will deliver one last spectacle before the champions lift the trophy, with FIFA turning the closing ceremony into a celebration that blends soccer, music and Hollywood.

Headlined by Post Malone, the event will also feature special appearances and performances from Tom Cruise, Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, IShowSpeed and other internationally recognized names.

Tom Cruise‘s inclusion has generated particular intrigue. FIFA has confirmed that the Oscar-nominated actor will make a “special appearance“, but has kept the details under wraps, fueling speculation about what role he could play.

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Who has been confirmed for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony?

FIFA has confirmed that Post Malone, Tom Cruise, Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger and IShowSpeed will be part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony.

The pre-match celebration will take place before Spain and Argentina face off at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), bringing together music, film and digital entertainment stars for the tournament’s final celebration.

Leading the lineup is Post Malone, who will headline the ceremony with a live performance before kickoff. FIFA announced the artist as the main musical act for the closing ceremony, making him one of the biggest attractions.

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Hollywood icon Tom Cruise is also set to make a special appearance, although FIFA has intentionally kept his role under wraps. The actor’s participation has fueled speculation that he could be involved in a cinematic entrance.

The musical portion of the ceremony will also feature Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini and Nicole Scherzinger. Williams has been closely associated with FIFA events in recent years, alongside Pausini.

Internet superstar IShowSpeed rounds out the celebrity lineup. The YouTuber has become one of soccer’s most recognizable online personalities thanks to his passion for the sport and frequent appearances at major international matches.