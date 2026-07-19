2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show: What was the first song performed?

FIFA’s first-ever World Cup Final halftime show featured global stars like Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira and BTS, with the opening performance becoming one of the most anticipated moments of the historic event.

The first song performed during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show became one of the most anticipated details of FIFA’s historic entertainment event, as Madonna took the stage to begin the first-ever halftime spectacle.

The performance brought together soccer and music on the biggest stage of the tournament, with millions of viewers around the world following the global celebration. The show featured some of the biggest names in music.

The Queen of Pop, Justin Bieber, Shakira and BTS were just some of the icons who performed during the final, delivering one of the most anticipated shows by FIFA and fans, as it was the first of its kind in the event’s history.

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Who opened the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show?

The first song performed during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show was “Music” by Madonna, opening FIFA’s first-ever halftime spectacle at the tournament’s biggest match.

The pop icon began the historic performance with one of her most recognizable global hits, setting the tone for an 11-minute show that brought together soccer and music on the world stage.

The opening number carried additional significance because the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show marked the first time FIFA introduced a halftime performance during the tournament’s championship match.

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Madonna was joined by several other international stars during the historic show, including Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS, along with additional performers such as Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay.