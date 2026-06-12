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2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Toronto: All the funniest reactions and memes

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Toronto gave fans plenty to celebrate—and plenty to joke about. From viral posts to unforgettable reactions, social media had a field day with the biggest moments.

Sanjoy, Vegedream and Nora Fatehi perform during the Opening Ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match
© Michael Steele/Getty ImagesSanjoy, Vegedream and Nora Fatehi perform during the Opening Ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Toronto delivered everything fans expected from one of the biggest sporting events on the planet: star-studded performances, emotional tributes and a packed field buzzing with anticipation.

But while the show was designed to celebrate soccer‘s global reach, it didn’t take long for the internet to do what it does best—turn unforgettable moments into instant memes.

From Michael Buble‘s performance to dramatic stage entrances to fans’ hilarious comparisons and perfectly timed jokes, the online response became a spectacle of its own as supporters from around the world joined the conversation.

Memes and reactions of the World Cup opening ceremony in Toronto

Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
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