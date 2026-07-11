Erling Haaland out in quarterfinals: How did Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo fare in first World Cup appearance?

As Erling Haaland's Norway has been eliminated at the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup, on Bolavip, we look at how Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fared in their first World Cup.

Despite an incredible run at the 2026 World Cup, the journey has come to an end for Erling Haaland and Norway. Although the Vikings fell to England in the quarterfinals, Haaland still managed to put Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on notice. In his very first World Cup, the prolific striker accomplished things neither of them did.

From a team perspective, however, Haaland fell just short—especially compared to Ronaldo, who guided Portugal to the semifinals in his first World Cup in 2006. Moreover, after Lamine Yamal reached the semifinals with Spain in his first World Cup, it was clear Haaland wouldn’t want to miss out on the fun. Still, he couldn’t change the final outcome, as England knocked Norway out of the tournament.

Norway’s disallowed goal against England will sting for a long time, as it denied the Norwegians the chance to celebrate with Norway’s iconic Viking Row one last time at the 2026 World Cup. With that, Haaland’s first ever World Cup has come to an end. Now, it’s time to compare it with Messi and Ronaldo’s first experiences in soccer’s biggest tournament.

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Ronaldo’s finish at his first World Cup

In the 2006 World Cup, Portugal fell 1-0 to France in the semis before losing 3-1 to hosts Germany in the third-place game. Haaland, whose jersey reads “Braut Haaland” at the 2026 World Cup, couldn’t do any better than the forward he grew up watching.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, and Lionel Messi in first World Cup.

One more win would have not only set a new record for the furthest Norway had ever gone at a World Cup, but also give Haaland a chance to surpass the mark set by Portugal during Cristiano Ronaldo’s first ever World Cup.

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The elimination may not be the worst thing in the world, though. Ronaldo’s best World Cup was his first, and he only experienced World Cup heartbreaks ever since. Messi, on the other hand, needed longer to find his footing at soccer’s biggest competition, but in the end, it was all worth it. Perhaps, this loss is a blessing in disguise for Haaland and Norway.

Messi’s finish in first World Cup

Messi, like Ronaldo, played in his first of six World Cups in 2006. Both stars waved goodbye to the tournament after losses to Germany, although at very different stages. While Ronaldo and Portugal fell to Die Mannschaft in the third-place playoff, Messi’s Argentina were eliminated by the hosts in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals.

In that match, a 19-year-old Messi was left on the substitutes’ bench by Argentina head coach Jose Nestor Pekerman, a decision that remains controversial and deeply lamented to this day in the Land of Silver. Just like Messi, Haaland watched the end of his first World Cup elimination from the bench, but because Haaland was subbed off by Norway against England in extra time.

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Argentina have won three World Cups, but the 2006 elimination remains one of the country’s most painful World Cup memories. It was also only the first of Messi’s three consecutive World Cup eliminations at the hands of Germany: the quarterfinals in 2006 and 2010, and the final in 2014. Haaland will hope to have a differen fate going forward in head-to-head games between Norway and England.

Haaland’s fate

Coming into the quarterfinals matchup of the 2026 World Cup, Haaland was handed two choices. He either fell at the quarterfinals like Messi did in his first World Cup or he reached the semifinals, like Cristiano did in 2006.

Although Haaland has always looked to mimic Ronaldo more than he did Messi, he couldn’t replicate his childhood idol’s path, and instead has faced the same fate Messi did. It stings now, but it might be for the best in the long run.