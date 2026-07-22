Spanish artist Rosalia apologizes to Argentina over controversial post after 2026 World Cup final

Following the controversy involving Rosalia after the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, the artist issued an apology.

Several days have passed since Ferran Torres gave Spain the title against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final, but the fallout from the match continues to remain a hot topic. Spanish artist Rosalia found herself at the center of controversy after reposting a message following the match, which her Argentine fans interpreted as offensive. The backlash forced her to issue an apology through her social media accounts.

Rosalia, via her official Instagram account, addressed the controversy in two separate stories. She explained: “I shared it because La Perla was playing and I didn’t even read what it said, my bad. Sorryyyyy,” adding three crying emojis. She also shared a message with a large heart in the background that read: “I only have love for Argentina.”

The Spanish artist is set to perform in Buenos Aires in early August, and after the incident came to light, many of her fans decided to return their tickets. Her messages on social media aimed to ease tensions, while the singer herself clarified that she never intended to hurt anyone’s feelings.

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Will this apology be enough to repair her relationship with some fans? For now, Rosalia has attempted to clarify what happened and hopes everything returns to normal, as it was before the World Cup.

@rosalia.vt

The message that sparked controversy

In an era where social media often takes center stage, many public figures use these platforms to express themselves. In this case, Rosalia shared a TikTok that featured the phrase, “How life sounds now that the perlas have been defeated,” followed by several Spanish flags.

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The controversy arose because the singer herself has a song featuring that term, which led many Argentine fans to take the incident personally. Based on the lyrics, “La Perla” refers to someone who is confrontational, unreliable, manipulative, or problematic — an interpretation that did not sit well with the Argentine audience.

Rosalia’s support for La Roja

Rosalia has shown her support for Spain not only through her social media platforms but also in person. The renowned artist was spotted at SoFi Stadium during the Round of 32, where La Roja ultimately secured a convincing victory over Austria.