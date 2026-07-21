Emiliano Martinez leaves Argentina future up in the air after 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain

Emiliano Martinez was among the Argentina players to weigh in on their heartbreaking 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain, and in the process, the star goalkeeper left his international future up in the air.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez took to social media following their 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain, posting a message that cast serious doubt over his future with the national team.

“I dreamt we’d win it again, I dreamt of bringing it back to Argentina and making history once more,” Martinez wrote on Instagram. “The truth is, the pain is hard to explain. There are many things to reflect on, how to move forward, and whether it’s time to step aside.“

Despite an outstanding individual performance, a tearful Martinez was among several Argentine players overcome with emotion after the final whistle, alongside a visibly distraught Lionel Messi, who stared blankly into the stands.

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Joining Martinez, Enzo Fernandez also shared his thoughts on the bitter defeat, addressing the red card he received during the match. The losses leave Argentina facing an uncertain future, with several core stars reaching advanced ages ahead of the 2030 World Cup cycle.

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina.

Martinez’s performance in the World Cup final vs. Spain

Despite a sluggish overall team performance—where Argentina failed to record a single shot on goal in regulation—Martinez was a rare bright spot, proving why La Albiceleste reached the final in the first place.

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Here is a look at Martinez’s stats against Spain:

Minutes Played: 120′

Goals Conceded: 1 (Extra Time)

Saves: 11 ( World Cup Final Record)

Final Record) Saves inside the Box: 8

Expected Goals Prevented (xCG): +3.12

Punches / High Claims: 3

Pass Accuracy: 74% (23/31 passes completed)

Long Balls Completed: 11/17

Messi’s future with Argentina also in question

Messi was another key figure to react post-match, sharing a brief message on social media. Meanwhile, reports have already surfaced regarding his national team status, suggesting he could still feature in the rumored Finalissima showdown against Spain and the 2028 Copa America.