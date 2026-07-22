Argentina vs Spain: How many people watched 2026 World Cup final in USA?

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal helped produce far more than an unforgettable 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain didn’t just crown a new world champion. It also became a historic television event in the United States.

Featuring global superstars Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, the championship match attracted an unprecedented audience, reflecting the growing popularity of soccer across the country.

Now, FOX has confirmed that the final delivered the largest audience ever recorded for a soccer broadcast in U.S. history. Telemundo also got massive numbers.

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FOX confirms record-breaking audience

According to FOX, the Argentina vs Spain World Cup final averaged 38.937 million viewers, making it the most-watched soccer telecast in U.S. history. The audience represented a 132% increase compared to FOX’s broadcast of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

The network also revealed that the match reached a peak audience of 51.685 million viewers, highlighting the enormous interest generated by the showdown between two of international soccer’s biggest powers.

Historic numbers across U.S. television

The record becomes even more impressive when combining the audiences from FOX and Telemundo. Across both broadcasters, the 2026 FIFA World Cup final averaged 66.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched soccer match ever broadcast in the United States.

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For FOX, the event also became the network’s largest non-NFL telecast since Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, placing the World Cup final among the biggest television events of the past decade.

The remarkable figures underline how far soccer has grown in the United States, especially after the country co-hosted the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the tournament drawing record crowds, massive television audiences, and unprecedented attention from sports fans nationwide.