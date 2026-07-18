All the Golden Ball winners in FIFA World Cup history by year

A total of 11 players have won the Golden Ball since the award was first introduced in 1982.

Lionel Messi holds the distinction of being the reigning Golden Ball recipient following his legendary 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar. The forward also claimed the tournament’s top individual honor back in 2014, making him the only footballer to earn the award twice since its official inception.

In 1982, Italian striker Paolo Rossi took home the inaugural prize, followed by Diego Maradona’s top performance in 1986. Subsequent tournaments saw masters of the game like Salvatore Schillaci, Romario, and the phenomenal Ronaldo capture the prestigious individual trophy.

The turn of the century introduced a diverse list of elite talent showcasing their skills under intense pressure. Defying standard trends, German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn secured the honor in 2002, preceding displays by Zinedine Zidane and Diego Forlan.

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The table of the Golden Ball winners

Argentina stands alone as the most successful nation in this category, boasting three total titles from two legendary figures. Messi’s double victories combined with Maradona’s unforgettable mid-eighties masterclass give the South American powerhouse an unmatched historical advantage.

Messi at the 2022 WC in Qatar (Getty Images)

World Cup Golden Ball 1982 Spain Paolo Rossi 1986 Mexico Diego Maradona 1990 Italy Salvatore Schillaci 1994 United States Romario 1998 France Ronaldo 2002 South Korea/Japan Oliver Kahn 2006 Germany Zinedine Zidane 2010 South Africa Diego Forlan 2014 Brazil Lionel Messi 2018 Russia Luka Modric 2022 Qatar Lionel Messi 2026 USA/Canada/Mexico

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Brazil and Italy remain firmly tied in the second position, each having produced two unique award winners. The Italian duo of Rossi and Schillaci brought immense pride to their nation during successive tournaments in the eighties and nineties.

Notable silver and bronze ball recipients

Brazilian midfielder Falcao and German playmaker Lothar Matthaus both earned Silver Balls for their incredible tournament leadership. More recently, generational forwards like Thomas Muller and Kylian Mbappe added this impressive piece of silverware to their collections.

World Cup Silver Ball Bronze Ball 1982 Spain Falcao Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 1986 Mexico Toni Schumacher Preben Elkjær 1990 Italy Lothar Matthäus Diego Maradona 1994 United States Roberto Baggio Hristo Stoichkov 1998 France Davor Suker Lilian Thuram 2002 South Korea/Japan Ronaldo Hong Myung-bo 2006 Germany Fabio Cannavaro Andrea Pirlo 2010 South Africa Wesley Sneijder David Villa 2014 Brazil Thomas Muller Arjen Robben 2018 Russia Eden Hazard Antoine Griezmann 2022 Qatar Kylian Mbappe Luka Modric 2026 USA/Canada/Mexico



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Bronze Ball recipients similarly reflect the immense depth of world-class talent present throughout tournament history. Acclaimed legends such as Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Roberto Baggio, and French defender Lilian Thuram frequently secured these podium placements.