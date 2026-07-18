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All the Golden Ball winners in FIFA World Cup history by year

A total of 11 players have won the Golden Ball since the award was first introduced in 1982.

Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Elsa /Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi holds the distinction of being the reigning Golden Ball recipient following his legendary 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar. The forward also claimed the tournament’s top individual honor back in 2014, making him the only footballer to earn the award twice since its official inception.

In 1982, Italian striker Paolo Rossi took home the inaugural prize, followed by Diego Maradona’s top performance in 1986. Subsequent tournaments saw masters of the game like Salvatore Schillaci, Romario, and the phenomenal Ronaldo capture the prestigious individual trophy.

The turn of the century introduced a diverse list of elite talent showcasing their skills under intense pressure. Defying standard trends, German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn secured the honor in 2002, preceding displays by Zinedine Zidane and Diego Forlan.

The table of the Golden Ball winners

Argentina stands alone as the most successful nation in this category, boasting three total titles from two legendary figures. Messi’s double victories combined with Maradona’s unforgettable mid-eighties masterclass give the South American powerhouse an unmatched historical advantage.

Messi at the 2022 WC in Qatar

Messi at the 2022 WC in Qatar (Getty Images)

World CupGolden Ball
1982 SpainPaolo Rossi
1986 MexicoDiego Maradona
1990 ItalySalvatore Schillaci
1994 United StatesRomario
1998 FranceRonaldo
2002 South Korea/JapanOliver Kahn
2006 GermanyZinedine Zidane
2010 South AfricaDiego Forlan
2014 BrazilLionel Messi
2018 RussiaLuka Modric
2022 QatarLionel Messi
2026 USA/Canada/Mexico
FIFA Data
See also

How many and which FIFA World Cup finals went to extra time or penalties?

Brazil and Italy remain firmly tied in the second position, each having produced two unique award winners. The Italian duo of Rossi and Schillaci brought immense pride to their nation during successive tournaments in the eighties and nineties.

Notable silver and bronze ball recipients

Brazilian midfielder Falcao and German playmaker Lothar Matthaus both earned Silver Balls for their incredible tournament leadership. More recently, generational forwards like Thomas Muller and Kylian Mbappe added this impressive piece of silverware to their collections.

World CupSilver BallBronze Ball
1982 SpainFalcaoKarl-Heinz Rummenigge
1986 MexicoToni SchumacherPreben Elkjær
1990 ItalyLothar MatthäusDiego Maradona
1994 United StatesRoberto BaggioHristo Stoichkov
1998 FranceDavor SukerLilian Thuram
2002 South Korea/JapanRonaldoHong Myung-bo
2006 GermanyFabio CannavaroAndrea Pirlo
2010 South AfricaWesley SneijderDavid Villa
2014 BrazilThomas MullerArjen Robben
2018 RussiaEden HazardAntoine Griezmann
2022 QatarKylian MbappeLuka Modric
2026 USA/Canada/Mexico

FIFA Data

Bronze Ball recipients similarly reflect the immense depth of world-class talent present throughout tournament history. Acclaimed legends such as Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Roberto Baggio, and French defender Lilian Thuram frequently secured these podium placements.

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
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