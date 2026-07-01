Are DR Congo out of the 2026 World Cup after loss to England?

DR Congo’s remarkable run at the 2026 World Cup has come to an end, but the African nation leaves the tournament having authored one of their greatest soccer stories. Entering the competition with little international attention, the Leopards exceeded expectations by battling through a difficult group and earning a place in the knockout stage as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams.

Along the way, DR Congo showed resilience against some of the world’s strongest sides. The team opened with a valuable draw against Portugal, suffered a narrow defeat to Colombia, and then produced a decisive victory over Uzbekistan to clinch a historic ticket to the Round of 32. That achievement alone represented one of the country’s finest moments on the World Cup stage.

The dream nearly continued against England. DR Congo took the lead and came within touching distance of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history before the Three Lions produced a dramatic comeback to turn the match around. It was a heartbreaking ending, but one that does little to diminish what the team accomplished throughout the tournament.

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Are DR Congo out of the 2026 World Cup?

Yes. England completed a great comeback to defeat DR Congo 2-1, eliminating the African nation from the 2026 World Cup. After taking an early lead, the Leopards were unable to hold off England’s late surge, ending their historic campaign in the Round of 32.

A tournament to remember for DR Congo

Despite the elimination, this World Cup will be remembered as a landmark achievement for DR Congo. They not only reached the knockout stage for the first time but also proved they could compete with some of the biggest nations in international soccer. Their performances throughout the group stage made them one of the tournament’s breakout teams. For many supporters, this campaign has laid the foundation for an even brighter future.

Who will England play next in 2026 World Cup?

England advance to the Round of 16, where the Three Lions will face Mexico next Sunday. After surviving a major scare against DR Congo, England remain alive in their pursuit of a first World Cup title since 1966, while the Leopards return home with one of the most memorable campaigns in their football history.