Why is Djed Spence wearing a mask for England vs DR Congo today at the 2026 World Cup?

England defender Djed Spence has caught fans' attention with the protective mask he continues to wear at the 2026 World Cup.

Djed Spence is in England’s starting lineup for the crucial Round of 32 clash against DR Congo at the 2026 World Cup. The Tottenham defender has gradually earned Thomas Tuchel’s trust throughout the tournament.

Spence came off the bench against Croatia and Panama, and started England’s group-stage match against Ghana. He has now been selected again for the opening knockout game.

One detail that has caught the attention of fans, however, is the protective mask he continues to wear during matches. There’s a very important reason to explain that situation.

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Why is Djed Spence wearing a mask?

Djed Spence wears the mask after suffering a fractured jaw in May. The injury occurred when the Tottenham defender received a heavy elbow from Chelsea striker Liam Delap during a match, forcing him to begin wearing facial protection while recovering. Although he was able to return to action, doctors recommended that he continue using the mask to reduce the risk of further damage.

What kind of mask is Djed Spence wearing?

The mask is a custom-molded protective face mask designed specifically for Spence. In addition to protecting him from direct contact, it has helped stabilize the fractured jaw over the past several weeks as the bone continues to heal. It allows the England defender to compete without significantly affecting his vision or movement.

Will Djed Spence continue wearing the mask?

For now, yes. Until doctors determine that the fracture has fully healed, Djed Spence is expected to continue wearing the protective mask during matches. Despite the unusual appearance, it has not prevented him from becoming one of Thomas Tuchel’s most trusted defensive options during England’s run at the 2026 World Cup.