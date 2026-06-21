Are New Zealand out of 2026 World Cup after loss to Egypt?

New Zealand suffered a key defeat against Egypt as part of Group G, and their survival in the 2026 World Cup is in the abyss.

New Zealand suffered a devastating 3-1 defeat to Egypt, putting their 2026 World Cup campaign on life support in what has quickly become a chaotic Group G.

While the All Whites are not mathematically eliminated just yet, they find themselves staring up from the bottom of the Group G standings with a lone point through two matches. Meanwhile, Egypt’s clinical performance vaults them into sole possession of first place with four points.

Fortunately for New Zealand, a scoreless 0-0 draw between Belgium and Iran kept the door slightly ajar, leaving both of those squads tied at two points apiece. The result sets up a do-or-die final matchday where the All Whites must secure a victory against Belgium to keep their knockout stage dreams alive.

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Egypt seize control of Group G

The victory officially catapults the Pharaohs to four points, putting them in the driver’s seat ahead of Belgium and Iran. Because the tournament’s primary tiebreaker prioritizes head-to-head results, Egypt now hold an irreversible mathematical advantage over New Zealand.

Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt controls the ball.

This means that even in a chaotic final-day scenario—where New Zealand upset Belgium to reach 4 points, and Iran beat Egypt to win the group with 5 points—the All Whites cannot finish ahead of Egypt. Despite being level on points in that scenario, Egypt would automatically claim second place due to the head-to-head tiebreaker, forcing New Zealand into third place and a nerve-wracking wait on the wild-card standings.

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Upcoming fixtures and Group G standings

Drama will be at an all-time high for the group stage finale, which features simultaneous kickoffs as part of the tournament’s expanded six-game-per-day schedule. All eyes will be on both the live pitch and the out-of-town scoreboard as the best third-placed team tracker takes shape.

Matchday 3 schedule

New Zealand vs. Belgium | Saturday, June 27

Egypt vs. Iran | Saturday, June 27

Group G standings