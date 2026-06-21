New Zealand’s FIFA ranking updated before game vs Egypt at 2026 World Cup

New Zealand look to pull off an upset in Group G against Egypt at the 2026 World Cup despite their position in the FIFA rankings.

Group G takes center stage this Sunday, June 21, as Egypt and New Zealand clash in a high-stakes Matchday 2 showdown at the 2026 World Cup. Both squads enter BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada. With an urgent need to secure all three points and climb the standings in what has quickly become a wide-open group.

New Zealand began the tournament carrying the tag of the lowest-ranked nation among all competitors. However, the All Whites have already scaled the ladder, leaving Haiti with that basement status, as New Zealand now occupies the No. 83 spot in the global standings with 1,290.04 ranking points.

Despite not playing the most aesthetically pleasing brand of soccer—and qualifying as one of the beneficiaries of the tournament’s newly expanded format—New Zealand arrive trending thanks heavily to their breakout star, defender Tim Payne. A highly anticipated battle is expected on the pitch, with the officiating crew already confirmed for the match.

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The FIFA ranking gap between New Zealand and Egypt

This Group G matchup presents a classic David vs Goliath narrative when looking at the global soccer hierarchy. Egypt enter the fixture as a firmly established top-30 side, sitting comfortably at No. 28 with 1,570.67 points after proving their tactical discipline against a powerhouse Belgian squad. In contrast, New Zealand sit significantly lower in the global standings at No. 83 with 1,290.04 points, representing a massive 55-spot gap and a 280.63-point difference in favor of the Pharaohs.

Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt controls the ball.

This newfound momentum sets up a fascinating clash against Egypt that relies on excellent team chemistry and a highly compact defensive block. The Pharaohs have already proven their top-30 status is the real deal, and they will look to use their significant experience advantage to break down the Kiwis.

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Team outlook and recent form

New Zealand enter the contest fresh off a thrilling 2-2 draw against Iran. A spectacular brace from Elijah Just in that match has ignited the confidence of Darren Bazeley’s squad, which is pinning its hopes on the veteran leadership of captain Chris Wood and the defensive prowess of Tim Payne to pull off a historic result.

On the other side, Egypt come in following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Belgium. The African powerhouse relies completely on the world-class experience of their talisman, Mohamed Salah, alongside the creative spark of Omar Marmoush and the red-hot form of midfielder Emam Ashour, who found the back of the net in the opener.