Belgium’s updated position in 2026 World Cup Group G standings after New Zealand vs Egypt

New Zealand vs Egypt was a game with massive implications not only for them, but also for Belgium, who share Group G of the 2026 World Cup with them and Iran.

Egypt‘s game against New Zealand was a rollercoaster of emotions. In the end, it was Mo Salah’s team that came out victorious. However, Belgium was also looking closely at this game to see how Group G of the 2026 World Cup standings will look like.

Belgium had a bad affair and drew vs. Iran in a scoreless match. Hence, this game was massive for them. After all, Belgium came as the massive favorite to dominate Group G and haven’t won any of their two games.

As for Egypt, they are now in prime position to win Group G of the 2026 World Cup after beating New Zealand 3-1. The Kiwis now have a lot of pressure towards their last game.

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Updated 2026 World Cup Group G standings

With Egypt’s win over New Zealand, all cards are on the table, as no team has secured a spot in the next round of the 2026 World Cup. Hence, the standings now are like this:

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match between New Zealand and Egypt

Pos./ Team Pts GP/GD (GF) 1. Egypt 4 2/+2 (4) 2. Iran 2 2/+2 (2) 3. Belgium 2 2/0 (1) 4. New Zealand 1 2/-2 (3)

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2026 World Cup Group G Matchday 3 games

Since all teams are still alive, there will be an added tension between Egypt, Iran, Belgium, and New Zealand. Due to this being the Matchday 3 where all is decided, all games will be played at the same time.