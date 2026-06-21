Belgium’s updated position in 2026 World Cup Group G standings after New Zealand vs Egypt

Egypt‘s game against New Zealand was a rollercoaster of emotions. In the end, it was Mo Salah’s team that came out victorious. However, Belgium was also looking closely at this game to see how Group G of the 2026 World Cup standings will look like.
Belgium had a bad affair and drew vs. Iran in a scoreless match. Hence, this game was massive for them. After all, Belgium came as the massive favorite to dominate Group G and haven’t won any of their two games.
As for Egypt, they are now in prime position to win Group G of the 2026 World Cup after beating New Zealand 3-1. The Kiwis now have a lot of pressure towards their last game.
Updated 2026 World Cup Group G standings
With Egypt’s win over New Zealand, all cards are on the table, as no team has secured a spot in the next round of the 2026 World Cup. Hence, the standings now are like this:
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match between New Zealand and Egypt
|Pos./ Team
|Pts
|GP/GD (GF)
|1. Egypt
|4
|2/+2 (4)
|2. Iran
|2
|2/+2 (2)
|3. Belgium
|2
|2/0 (1)
|4. New Zealand
|1
|2/-2 (3)
2026 World Cup Group G Matchday 3 games
Since all teams are still alive, there will be an added tension between Egypt, Iran, Belgium, and New Zealand. Due to this being the Matchday 3 where all is decided, all games will be played at the same time.
- June 26, 11 PM ET: New Zealand vs. Belgium – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada
- June 26, 11 PM ET: Egypt vs. Iran – Seattle Stadium, Washington, USA