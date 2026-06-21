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Belgium’s updated position in 2026 World Cup Group G standings after New Zealand vs Egypt

New Zealand vs Egypt was a game with massive implications not only for them, but also for Belgium, who share Group G of the 2026 World Cup with them and Iran.

Alexis Saelemaekers of Belgium
© Jurij Kodrun/Getty ImagesAlexis Saelemaekers of Belgium

Egypt‘s game against New Zealand was a rollercoaster of emotions. In the end, it was Mo Salah’s team that came out victorious. However, Belgium was also looking closely at this game to see how Group G of the 2026 World Cup standings will look like.

Belgium had a bad affair and drew vs. Iran in a scoreless match. Hence, this game was massive for them. After all, Belgium came as the massive favorite to dominate Group G and haven’t won any of their two games.

As for Egypt, they are now in prime position to win Group G of the 2026 World Cup after beating New Zealand 3-1. The Kiwis now have a lot of pressure towards their last game.

Updated 2026 World Cup Group G standings

With Egypt’s win over New Zealand, all cards are on the table, as no team has secured a spot in the next round of the 2026 World Cup. Hence, the standings now are like this:

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match between New Zealand and Egypt

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match between New Zealand and Egypt

Pos./ TeamPtsGP/GD (GF)
1. Egypt42/+2 (4)
2. Iran22/+2 (2)
3. Belgium22/0 (1)
4. New Zealand12/-2 (3)
See also

World Cup 2026: List of teams qualified for Round of 32

2026 World Cup Group G Matchday 3 games

Since all teams are still alive, there will be an added tension between Egypt, Iran, Belgium, and New Zealand. Due to this being the Matchday 3 where all is decided, all games will be played at the same time.

  • June 26, 11 PM ET: New Zealand vs. Belgium – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada
  • June 26, 11 PM ET: Egypt vs. Iran – Seattle Stadium, Washington, USA
Bruno Milano
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