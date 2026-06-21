What is Egypt’s updated FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs New Zealand?

Egypt prepare for a decisive 2026 World Cup match against New Zealand, where the FIFA ranking serves to gauge their performance.

Egypt and New Zealand are set for a pivotal Group G showdown at the 2026 World Cup, a high-stakes matchup where any outcome will drastically alter the landscape of the group. Both squads are hunting for a crucial victory as they fight for the top spots in the standings.

The Pharaohs enter the fixture on a positive note after climbing the FIFA rankings, currently sitting at No. 28 with 1,570.67 points. Their hard-fought draw against a top-10 opponent provided a significant ratings boost, allowing them to make a noticeable jump in the global standings.

Egypt’s clinical performance could catch many by surprise, featuring a compact defensive block and excellent team chemistry that was fully on display against Belgium’s 1-1 draw. Now, they face a dangerous New Zealand side eager to pull off a group-stage upset despite holding a significantly lower position in the FIFA rankings.

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The Group G chaos: A golden opportunity for Egypt

The scoreless 0-0 draw between Belgium and Iran at Lumen Field in Seattle has completely flipped the script for Group G. This unexpected result opens the door wide open for the winner of the Vancouver clash to emerge as the surprise group leader in the standings heading into the final stretch.

Elijah Just #11 of New Zealand.

A victory would push either Egypt or New Zealand to 4 points, leapfrogging both Belgium and Iran, who currently sit at 2 points each. Rudi Garcia’s Belgian squad heavily struggled to find a breakthrough in Seattle, failing to score despite registering 15 total shots and five on target against a disciplined Iranian backline. Iran also proved to be a constant threat on the counter, even having a 24th-minute opener wiped off the board following a tight VAR offside review.

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With the group hanging in the balance, the outcome of Egypt vs New Zealand will dictate the drama for the final matchday, where simultaneous kickoffs will decide automatic qualification and heavily impact the wild-card race for the best third-placed teams.

Matchday 3 Schedule