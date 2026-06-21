Are Saudi Arabia out of the 2026 World Cup after loss to Spain?

Saudi Arabia's World Cup dream is still alive, but just barely. After a devastating defeat to Spain in Atlanta, the Green Falcons find themselves in a must-win situation.

Saudi Arabia suffered a crushing loss 4-0 against Spain in Atlanta, a result that significantly damaged the Green Falcons’ hopes of reaching the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After earning a respectable 1-1 draw against Uruguay in their tournament opener, Saudi Arabia entered Matchday 2 with realistic ambitions of advancing from Group H.

However, the heavy defeat to Spain leaves the team facing a difficult path heading into the final round of group-stage matches. With just one game remaining, Saudi Arabia’s qualification hopes are still alive, but only barely.

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Are Saudi Arabia eliminated from the 2026 World Cup?

No. Saudi Arabia have not been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The point earned in the opening match against Uruguay keeps the team mathematically alive in the race for the Round of 32.

However, Saudi Arabia’s position is now extremely difficult after conceding four goals against Lamine Yamal and Spain, a result that severely damaged their goal difference.

What do Saudi Arabia need to qualify in 2026 World Cup?

Saudi Arabia will likely need to defeat Cape Verde in their final Group H match. A victory would move the Green Falcons to four points, which could be enough to advance as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams under the expanded 48-team format.

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The challenge is that goal difference may become a major factor. The 4-0 defeat to Spain means Saudi Arabia could lose tiebreakers against other teams competing for the eight third-place qualification spots.

As a result, simply winning may not be enough, they may also need a convincing scoreline against Cape Verde. Tie and loss almost certainly would lead to elimination.

Can Saudi Arabia still reach the Round of 32 in 2026 WC?

Yes, but the margin for error is gone. Saudi Arabia must now focus on defeating Cape Verde and improving their goal difference as much as possible. Only then will the team have a realistic chance of claiming one of the World Cup’s third-place qualification spots. However, if Uruguay and Cape Verde drop points in their game, then they might have a shot at second-place with four points.