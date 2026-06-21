Why Gavi isn’t starting today for Spain vs Saudi Arabia at the 2026 World Cup

Spain's midfield shake-up has become one of the biggest talking points ahead of the clash with Saudi Arabia. After a frustrating opener and mounting criticism, Luis de la Fuente has made a bold call on one of La Roja's most recognizable players.

Gavi was expected to play a major role for Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the Barcelona midfielder will begin today’s crucial Group H clash against Saudi Arabia on the bench.

The decision comes after Spain’s disappointing 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in one of the biggest surprises of the opening round. Following that result, head coach Luis de la Fuente decided changes were necessary as La Roja looks for their first victory of the tournament.

With qualification pressure already building, Spain’s coaching staff has opted for a different approach in midfield and attack. It’s a huge shakeup in the lineup compared to the first match.

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Why isn’t Gavi starting for Spain against Saudi Arabia?

Gavi is not in the starting lineup because of a technical decision made by Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente. The Spanish manager was not satisfied with several aspects of his team’s performance against Cape Verde and responded by making multiple changes for the Saudi Arabia match.

Among the players who drew criticism was Gavi, whose influence on the game was limited as Spain struggled to create clear scoring opportunities. As a result, De la Fuente has chosen a different midfield setup for today’s must-win encounter.

Part of the criticism stems from the difficult season Gavi endured before the World Cup. The Barcelona midfielder spent much of the campaign dealing with injuries and appeared in relatively few matches compared to several of his teammates. Despite those concerns, De la Fuente remained confident in his abilities and included him in Spain’s World Cup squad.

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Against Cape Verde, however, Gavi was deployed in a role that many observers felt did not suit his strengths. Rather than operating in his usual central midfield position, he frequently drifted toward the wing, and the experiment failed to produce the desired results. Spain looked disjointed offensively, and Gavi struggled to make his usual impact on the game.

Who is replacing Gavi in Spain’s lineup vs Saudi Arabia in 2026 World Cup?

With Spain urgently needing a victory, Luis de la Fuente has turned to other options. Alex Baena and Dani Olmo are expected to play key roles in midfield, providing more creativity and attacking threat as Spain searches for goals.

The coach has also welcomed back Lamine Yamal, whose return gives La Roja another dangerous attacking weapon and adds pace and unpredictability to the frontline.

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Could Gavi still play against Saudi Arabia?

Yes. Although he is not starting, Gavi remains an important member of Spain’s squad and could be called upon later in the match. If Spain struggle to control the midfield or needs additional energy in the second half, the Barcelona star could become one of De la Fuente’s most valuable options off the bench.