What happens if Spain win, tie or lose vs Saudi Arabia today at the 2026 World Cup?

After a stunning tie against Cape Verde in their opener, Spain suddenly are under a lot of pressure in Group H. Today, anything short of a victory against Saudi Arabia will put Spain in even more trouble.

Spain enter Matchday 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup facing far more pressure than many expected before the tournament began. La Roja opened their Group H campaign with a shocking 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, one of the biggest surprises of the World Cup so far.

The result left Spain with little margin for error as they looks to avoid an early scare in a group many expected it to dominate. On the other side, Saudi Arabia also started the tournament with a draw, earning a valuable 1-1 result against Uruguay in Miami.

That outcome kept the Green Falcons firmly in the race for qualification and set up a crucial showdown with Spain that could dramatically reshape the Group H standings. Follow Spain vs Saudi Arabia with us for live updates.

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What happens if Spain win vs Saudi Arabia in 2026 WC?

If Spain win against Saudi Arabia, they would move to four points and take control of Group H. The victory would not mathematically secure Spain’s place in the Round of 32, nor would it guarantee first place in the group.

However, four points would put Luis de la Fuente’s side in an excellent position heading into the final matchday. It would be a huge step for one of the favorites of the tournament.

Even if Spain were to lose their final group-stage match against Uruguay in Guadalajara, four points could still be enough to advance as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams under the expanded World Cup format.

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What happens if Spain tie vs Saudi Arabia?

A tie would leave Spain with just two points from their first two matches. That scenario would place La Roja in serious trouble and significantly increase the pressure ahead of the final game against Uruguay.

Under those circumstances, Spain would likely need to defeat Uruguay to guarantee qualification. Reaching five points would almost certainly be enough to advance, but another draw would leave Spain with only three points and no guarantees of reaching the Round of 32.

What happens if Spain lose today vs Saudi Arabia in World Cup 2026?

A loss for Spain against Saudi Arabia would create a crisis for one of the tournament favorites. Spain would remain on just one point at the bottom of Group H.

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In that scenario, the final match against Uruguay would effectively become a knockout game. A draw or defeat against the South Americans would almost certainly eliminate Spain from the World Cup.

As a result, beating Uruguay would become mandatory. Even then, four points might not be enough to guarantee qualification, leaving Spain dependent on goal difference and results from other groups.

For a nation that entered the tournament with ambitions of competing for the title, losing to Saudi Arabia would rank among the biggest shocks of the 2026 World Cup.