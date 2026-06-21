2026 World Cup Group H standings updated after Spain win vs Saudi Arabia

Spain took care of business against Saudi Arabia in Round 2 of the 2026 World Cup, a decisive victory that shakes up the group standings as the Spaniards solidify their positioning for the knockout stage.

Spain roared back to life in Group H of the 2026 World Cup with a dominant 4-0 dismantling of Saudi Arabia. Driven by masterclass performances from Mikel Oyarzabal and Lamine Yamal—the latter netting his first career World Cup goal—the Spaniards have firmly repositioned themselves to advance to the knockout stage.

With the crucial victory, Spain climb to the top of the group standings with four points, putting La Roja in prime position to lock up a berth in the Round of 32 when the single-elimination bracket begins at the end of June.

Here are the updated Group H standings following Spain’s clinical victory over Saudi Arabia:

Position Team Pts / GD 1 Spain 4 / +4 2 Uruguay* 1 / 0 3 Cape Verde* 1 / 0 4 Saudi Arabia 1 / -4 *Uruguay and Cabo Verde are yet to play in Round 2

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🇪🇸 🆚 🇸🇦 | 4–0 |#VamosEspaña | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/zBFy7Ks5l8 — Spanish Football (@SpainIsFootball) June 21, 2026

Spain’s performance against Saudi Arabia

The four-goal onslaught served as a resounding reminder of Spain’s title credentials, offering a stark contrast to their sluggish performance against Cape Verde. With this much-needed statement win, the European giants proved they are still very much in the hunt for the World Cup trophy.

Lamine Yamal was the undisputed engine of the attack. Completely eclipsing his quiet outing against the Africans, the teenage phenom was spectacular on the pitch alongside Oyarzabal, who spearheaded the scoreline with a brilliant brace.

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Spain’s next rival in Group H

If Spain intend to lock up the top seed in the group, they will need a decisive result against Uruguay in the final round of group play. Of course, the ultimate seeding will also hinge on the upcoming match between the South Americans and Cape Verde, which promises to shake up the final group geometry.

This is the upcoming Round 3 fixture for Group H on June 26: