Lamine Yamal fires back at Saudi Arabia fans after scoring in Spain’s win at 2026 World Cup

Lamine Yamal was stellar for Spain as they beat Saudi Arabia in the 2026 World Cup, and the star didn't hold back after the match.

The thing about social media is that it can always fire back. Hence, when a clip of Saudi Arabia fans mocking Lamine Yamal pregame went viral, it came back to hunt them. Spain‘s megastar not only scored in the 4-0 win at the 2026 World Cup, but made it known that he was aware of the chant from Saudi fans.

The chant was basically “where is Yamal?”, so Yamal published a message on Instagram after the game ended, with the video of the Saudi Arabia fans chanting attached as part of a carousel post.

Yamal’s caption read a simple “I’m here” as a direct response to the chant. Then, Yamal said “Go Spain!! Thank you all for your support, always with God!” Now, Spain is in a great position to advance to the next round thanks to its 4-0 victory vs. Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Yamal’s numbers vs Saudi Arabia

Yamal played just 45′ minutes on the game and it was enough for him to make a long-lasting impact in this game. Spain looked incredible with Yamal on the field, scoring three of the four goals in the first half.

Per SofaScore, Yamal had an 8.3 rating. However, Yamal was subbed off because he’s been dealing with some minor injuries, so manager Luis de la Fuente opted to take a careful approach as the game was already settled in Spain’s favor.

Advertisement

Spain’s next game after beating Saudi Arabia

Spain’s last group stage matchup is on June 24 against Uruguay. If Spain win that game, it means it’s likely they win the group and go to the knockout rounds as a first seed.

Spain is already finding its best form, which is one of a World Cup contender. It all came thanks to Yamal’s skills and capability to impact a game at will. Without him, Spain can look clueless. With him, it looks like a world-class team.