Argentina CB Nicolas Otamendi confirms international retirement, with Lionel Messi’s plans still uncertain

The end of a glorious era for Argentina is drawing to a close. With Nicolas Otamendi officially announcing his international retirement via social media, it marks the approaching end of a generation that gave everything to a country, while the decision Lionel Messi will make regarding his future remains pending.

On his personal social media accounts, Otamendi wrote a farewell message announcing his retirement from the national team after losing the 2026 World Cup final. “Today I have to write the most difficult words of my entire career,” he posted on Instagram alongside a video featuring his best moments with the Albiceleste. “I dreamed from a very young age of wearing the shirt of the Argentine national team, and it was the greatest privilege soccer gave me. I defended it with my soul, with pride, and with the responsibility of knowing what it means to millions of Argentines.”

He added: “Destiny wanted my last match to be a World Cup final. It was not the result we wanted, but I leave with my head held high knowing that this group tried until the very last second. I say goodbye with the peace of mind of having left everything out there. I never held back a drop of effort, I never stopped believing, and I never stopped feeling this shirt as the greatest honor of my life.”

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A message for the next generation

Otamendi occupied a very special and key role for Argentina, serving as one of the most experienced veterans on the team. He leaves behind lessons on how to play in high-pressure environments, bringing the experience of one of the best center backs in the country’s history.

Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina.

The defender, who developed at Velez, left a message for those who continue with the squad: “I want to tell you something from the heart: never stop believing. There will be blows that seem impossible to overcome, but this shirt always rewards those who defend it with humility, sacrifice, and love. Hold your head high, keep fighting, and do not allow a defeat to rob you of hope. I am convinced that the next chapter of our history will belong to you.”

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He also addressed the supporters directly: “Thank you to the Argentine fans. Thank you for the unconditional love, for every flag, for every song, for being with us in the good moments and, above all, in the most difficult ones. You made it so that every time the anthem played, we felt that we were not eleven players, but millions defending the same dream.”

Finally, after expressing gratitude to his family for being a “refuge in every fall and my strength in every challenge,” he concluded: “I say goodbye to the Argentine national team with immense pride for having represented my country. Because titles remain in history, but the love for these colors lasts a lifetime. Thank you, Argentina. Thank you for letting me fulfill the dream of being a world champion and wearing the most beautiful shirt in the world. Farewell, national team.”

Only Messi remains

From the old guard, following farewells such as Otamendi’s or Angel Di Maria’s—which took place after the 2022 World Cup—it could be said that among the core group that battled from 2014 until now, only Lionel Messi remains. Messi’s future remains uncertain, although speculation and rumors suggest he could still play in key matches.