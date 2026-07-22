When and where do Lionel Messi and Inter Miami play in the 2026 Leagues Cup?

Lionel Messi's World Cup campaign may be over, but Inter Miami's next challenge is just around the corner.

After the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, attention quickly shifts back to club soccer in North America, with one of the region’s most anticipated competitions set to begin.

The Leagues Cup once again brings together clubs from Major League Soccer and Liga MX, creating a month-long tournament featuring many of the biggest stars on the continent.

Inter Miami, which lifted the trophy in 2023, enters the competition hoping to capture another title with a star-studded squad led by Lionel Messi. However, there might be a catch.

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When does Inter Miami play in the 2026 Leagues Cup?

Inter Miami will open their 2026 Leagues Cup campaign against Atletico de San Luis on August 5. The club will then face Monterrey on August 8 before wrapping up the group stage against Leon on August 12.

All three matches are scheduled to be played at Nu Stadium in Miami, giving Inter Miami home-field advantage throughout the opening phase of the tournament.

Will Lionel Messi play in 2026 Leagues Cup?

That remains one of the biggest questions surrounding the tournament. After leading Argentina through another demanding World Cup campaign, Messi is expected to receive a period of rest before returning to club action.

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Inter Miami have not yet confirmed whether the Argentine captain will be available for the opening Leagues Cup matches, and his participation could depend on how much recovery time the club grants him following the World Cup.

Supporters will be watching closely over the coming weeks, as Messi’s availability could significantly influence Inter Miami’s chances of making another deep run and competing for a second Leagues Cup title.